While there were few bright spots in the markets during the 1st half - energy, commodities and little else - dividend stocks did incredibly well on a relative basis. The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD), which is a pretty good proxy for the entire dividend-paying stock universe, outperformed the S&P 500 by 10% during the first six months of the year. High yield ETFs, such as the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), performed better, but all styles managed to beat the market.

The outperformance of dividend stocks coincided with the leadership from defensive equities throughout the year. The growth rally, which had dominated the market narrative for several years prior, finally gave way to categories, including utilities, consumer staples, low volatility and dividend stocks, as the global economy deteriorates. With recession looking like a greater likelihood by the day, I'd expect dividend stocks are in a good position to continue leading through the 2nd half of the year as well.

Even as the S&P 500 lost 20% of its value in the 1st half, there were five dividend ETFs that managed to provide a positive return for shareholders. They're not obscure names either. Funds from WisdomTree, iShares and First Trust are included in that group.

Most of the ETFs on this list have high yield as part of their strategy, but there are a few other noticeable themes. In particular, low volatility stocks are a target in several funds. Funds that combined low volatility and high yield got an extra boost. There's a very modest presence of international dividend ETFs on the list, but those that invested in global stock portfolios, combining the U.S. and foreign stocks, tended to have the advantage.

Here's the list of the best performing dividend ETFs for the 1st half of 2022.

Sometimes, the simplest strategies work best. The best performing dividend ETF of the first half was the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS), a fund that targets U.S. companies with high yields and weights them by the aggregate cash dividends paid by the company. I've always thought this was a smart way to weight the fund as opposed to weighting purely on yield. The companies paying huge sums towards shareholder dividends tend to be in a better financial position to keep paying them, thus adding a quality element to the portfolio as well.

WisdomTree adds two other funds to the top 10 - the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ) and the WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity ETF (DXJS). The target market is pretty self-explanatory, but it's the hedge against movements in the yen that provided the real juice. The yen has plummeted relative to the dollar in 2022 and being able to avoid those losses made these the best-performing international funds of the 1st half.

Another couple of high profile dividend ETFs appear in the top 5. The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is the 7th largest dividend ETF with $13 billion in assets. On a longer-term basis, this fund has struggled to keep up with many of its peers, but over the past one year, it's been elite. The First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF (FDL) is another top tier fund. It's more of a traditional high yielder, but it does attempt to avoid those that show evidence their dividends are unsustainable.

I like to point out the VictoryShares U.S. Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted ETF (CDL) and the VictoryShares U.S. Equity Income Enhanced Volatility Weighted ETF (CDC) when I can. CDC is especially interesting because it employs a risk-on/risk-off strategy on top of the core on. It reduces equity exposure as stocks are initially declining, but adds back at deeper loss levels. Think of it as a "buy low" strategy.

Other ETFs Worth Noting:

Neither of the big Vanguard ETFs - the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) - make the top 30. In fact, neither were particularly close. VYM lost 8% and VIG fell more than 15%.

Among the largest dividend ETFs cracking the 1st half list were the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD), the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) and the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG). SPHD, as many already know, is my favorite of the group. It tends to be a feast or famine performer based on conditions. The 1st half was definitely in its wheelhouse and it performed accordingly.

Another of my favorites - the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) - had a strong 1st half. While the high yield piece is what drove returns, I've always liked the strategy of targeting the highest yielders from the long-term dividend grower group.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) deserves a mention. It has pretty consistently appeared in the monthly top performer lists and narrowly misses out on staying in the green. Pacer's cash cows lineup, which targets companies generating the highest free cash flow yields has been proven to work well over the long-term, but the market's focus on growth stocks over the past decade has minimized its effectiveness. With dividend and defensive stocks finally coming back into favor, this strategy has shined across many of its funds. Solid long-term holdings here.

