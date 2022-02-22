4 Vanguard Bond ETFs For Every Market

In today's markets, the term "fixed income" has become something of a naughty word. As the Fed begins liftoff on its monetary policy tightening program next month, the yield curve has shifted significantly higher in anticipation, which has been bad news for bond investors. Of course, trends could reverse themselves later this year as recession risk rises, but there's little question that market sentiment remains quite negative for fixed income as it stands today.

That doesn't mean bonds should be abandoned altogether. If you're building long-term portfolio allocations, bonds should likely be included in some way even during times when it appears they'll be out of favor in the short-term.

Vanguard offers 20 bond ETFs currently covering almost every market - U.S. & international, government & corporate, short-term & long-term. Their ultra-low cost structure makes them perfect for virtually anyone looking to add bonds to their portfolio.

Here are four Vanguard bond ETFs that I think would fit well into the portfolio of most investors.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

If you're looking for a straightforward, (almost) everything-in-one-place bond market ETF, this is your choice. It's incredibly cheap and diversified, covering government and corporate bonds as well as a modest degree of mortgage-backed securities. It holds everything from short-term Treasury bills to long bonds, although it tends to focus on the 1-10 year remaining maturity range.

I say that BND has "almost" everything. There is no junk bond exposure in this fund, so you'll need to pair this with an ETF, such as the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), for exposure across the entire credit spectrum. International bond exposure is a little on the low side - about 7% of assets in non-U.S. issues - although that tends to be fine with most investors.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

If you like the idea of having a bond position in your portfolio, but think that rising rates ahead making owning longer-term fixed income a risky proposition, perhaps BSV is more your speed. Like BND, this fund offers a diversified mix of bonds, but limits the maturity remaining on bonds to no more than 5 years.

Like BND, BSV holds no junk bonds, but its overall composition is slightly different. It owns no mortgage-backed securities, but has nearly 75% of the portfolio in either U.S. government or foreign sovereign debt. That's a little on the high end, but not egregious. BSV still makes for a great longer-term holding without an excessive level of risk.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Inflation is in the headlines today more than it has been in decades and it's brought with it an increased focus on inflation protection. Investors who put money in TIPS a year ago are probably pretty happy with their choice today. Over that time, VTIP gained 4% compared to a 3% loss for the broader government bond market. Trailing 12-month dividend yields, which were barely over 1% at the start of 2021, are nearing 5% today and likely heading higher.

Inflation will probably start moving much closer to historically normal levels over the next 12 months and that'll take a lot of attention off of TIPS again, but the past year has demonstrated why they belong in a portfolio in the first place. I don't know if investors necessarily need a significant portion of their portfolios dedicated to TIPS, but maybe a 3-5% allocation as a starting point is worth considering.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

VUSB is a bit of an outlier compared to the rest of Vanguard's bond ETF lineup because it's actively-managed, something Vanguard doesn't do too often. With an expense ratio of just 0.10%, it's still priced competitively with other index-based cash alternative ETFs.

This ETF is different in that it focuses primarily on corporate bonds, not government bonds. Just 7% of the portfolio is invested in U.S. government issues with the remainder going to a combination of corporate and asset-backed securities. Like the others, it invests in only investment-grade bonds (although 10% is in non-rated bonds, presumably also investment-grade if they were rated). It has a duration of 1 year, which means there is some interest rate risk involved, but not a significant degree. Its 1% yield makes it a nice cash alternative.

Conclusion

I'll recommend Vanguard all day as a great source of ETFs from almost any portfolio need. Regardless of the interest rate environment, any one of the bond ETFs listed above would be a great addition to a broader portfolio. The question of which to choose largely depends on your risk tolerance, goals and belief on where interest rates might be headed next.

