Treasury Outperformance Means Good Things For Stocks? History Says Yes

When Treasuries outperform stocks by more than 5% in a week, the S&P 500 has been higher a year later 85% of the time.

I just posted this on Twitter earlier today, but wanted to add it to the blog here as well.

Last week was rare in that long-term Treasuries (TLT) outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by more than 5%. Over the past 20 years, that's only happened a total of 62 times. Once every 4 months, a little more frequent than I would have guessed.

Logically, you'd think that huge Treasury outperformance would be an ominous sign for the markets. Investors are rushing for safe havens and away from stocks.

Turns out the prognosis for stocks might not be so bad.

Of those 62 instances, the S&P 500 has been higher one year 85% of the time.

SPY and TLT Performance

SPY and TLT Performance

The last time the S&P 500 saw a negative return one year later was 2015. And even then the decline was less than 1%. Every one of the remaining 8 instances occurred during the financial crisis.

The average gain one year later was 19%.

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 9.41.33 AM

This isn't to suggest that we're in for another year of 20% returns ahead. In fact, it's probably more likely that this is going to be one of the low return anomalies.

The wild card, of course, is 8% inflation. This has rendered a lot of historical intermarket relationships unusable. Take stocks and bonds, for instance. Both assets have declined about 15% from their peak. Bonds traditionally rise when stocks fall, but we haven't seen anything close to that in 2022.

So while history paints a rosy picture of what could be ahead, remain cautious. We live in very unusual times where anything could happen from here.

