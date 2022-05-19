Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFsBlog
Search
S&P 500 ESG Index: Tesla Out, ExxonMobil In

S&P 500 ESG Index: Tesla Out, ExxonMobil In

These two aren't the only head scratchers in the index's latest update.

These two aren't the only head scratchers in the index's latest update.

The S&P 500 ESG Index just underwent its annual rebalance and reconstitution. Of course, it made news for who was left out as much as who made it in.

The index begins with the S&P 500 and makes exclusions based on involvement in the following industries:

  • Controversial weapons
  • Thermal coal
  • Tobacco
  • Oil sands
  • Small arms
  • Military contracting

Companies are scored based on their exposures to these industries along with other ESG criteria, such as global impact, human rights abuses, corruption, fraud and environmental disasters. The companies with the lowest scores are eliminated. Currently, about 300 of the S&P 500 names qualify for the ESG index.

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

The two ETFs linked to the S&P 500 ESG Index are the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) and the Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE).

Here are the new top 10 holdings in the index.

Screen Shot 2022-05-19 at 8.43.08 AM

Note: If you want to read the commentary around the "new" index, click HERE.

There is one obvious name that's not included here: Tesla.

Tesla is obviously well-known for its advancements in electric vehicles, but that's not the only criteria that goes into selection. S&P offered the following explanation as to why Tesla was left out.

"A few of the factors contributing to its 2021 S&P DJI ESG Score were a decline in criteria level scores related to Tesla’s (lack of) low carbon strategy and codes of business conduct. In addition, a Media and Stakeholder Analysis, a process that seeks to identify a company’s current and potential future exposure to risks stemming from its involvement in a controversial incident, identified two separate events centered around claims of racial discrimination and poor working conditions at Tesla’s Fremont factory, as well as its handling of the NHTSA investigation after multiple deaths and injuries were linked to its autopilot vehicles."

As you can imagine, Elon Musk was none too pleased.

Screen Shot 2022-05-19 at 9.00.15 AM

Does Tesla deserve to be in the ESG index? It certainly seems like the answer is yes. I generally agree with S&P's rating methodology and think, for the most part, it does a good job of including/excluding the right names. But it doesn't always get it right. This seems like a case of missing the forest for the trees.

I threw a poll up on Twitter earlier today asking if S&P was correct in booting Tesla from the index. It's still very early, but the results right now are trending around 3/4 no and 1/4 yes.

Elon brings up another good point. ExxonMobil actually made the cut for the ESG index and is in the top 10 holdings! To me, this is the more egregious result.

In its latest sustainability report, the company emphasized its current efforts at becoming more environmentally conscious, such as reducing methane emissions and its efforts towards carbon capture and biofuel development. Still, this is an oil company and I thought fossil fuel companies were at the top of the list of exclusions from ESG indexes.

What's more, ExxonMobil is in, but Chevron is out.

Screen Shot 2022-05-19 at 8.44.05 AM

S&P didn't offer any kind of explanation for this one, but it seems like a head scratcher.

Another interesting name that made the cut is Nvidia. The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE), which invests in the so-called "sin stocks", also has the stock in its top 10. An ESG index and a sin stock index both have the company in their top 10 holdings. Just goes to show you that everyone has their own criteria!

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

tesla-g4723bf6ea_1280
Blog

S&P 500 ESG Index: Tesla Out, ExxonMobil In

By David Dierking1 minute ago
ETF Focus Report Master - SECTOR TECHNICALS REPORT-11-page-001-2
Blog

4 Attractive ETF Ideas Heading Into SummerDraft SharePreviewPublish

By David DierkingMay 17, 2022
ETF Focus Report Master - SECTOR TECHNICALS REPORT-10-page-001-2
Blog

The Market Rejected Powell's Attempt At Reflating Stock Prices. This Is Not Insignificant.

By David DierkingMay 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-30 at 3.05.49 PM
Dividend Ideas

Best Performing Dividend ETFs For April 2022

By David DierkingMay 4, 2022
370299647
Blog

AXS Debuts 2x Leveraged Version Of ARK Innovation ETF

By David DierkingMay 2, 2022
investment-g1b7defd79_1280
Dividend Ideas

7 Dividend ETF Picks For May 2022

By David DierkingMay 2, 2022
woman-g9fb04c20e_1280
Dividend Ideas

2 Covered Call ETFs That Have Produced Positive Returns In 2022

By David DierkingApr 27, 2022
ETF Battles 2
Dividend Ideas

ETF Battles: VIG vs. NOBL vs. VTV! Which Dividend & Value ETF is Best?

By David DierkingApr 26, 2022
ETF Focus Report Master - SECTOR TECHNICALS REPORT-8-page-001-2
Blog

The Bull Case For Equities

By David DierkingApr 25, 2022