S&P 500 ESG Index: Tesla Out, ExxonMobil In

The S&P 500 ESG Index just underwent its annual rebalance and reconstitution. Of course, it made news for who was left out as much as who made it in.

The index begins with the S&P 500 and makes exclusions based on involvement in the following industries:

Controversial weapons

Thermal coal

Tobacco

Oil sands

Small arms

Military contracting

Companies are scored based on their exposures to these industries along with other ESG criteria, such as global impact, human rights abuses, corruption, fraud and environmental disasters. The companies with the lowest scores are eliminated. Currently, about 300 of the S&P 500 names qualify for the ESG index.

The two ETFs linked to the S&P 500 ESG Index are the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) and the Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE).

Here are the new top 10 holdings in the index.

There is one obvious name that's not included here: Tesla.

Tesla is obviously well-known for its advancements in electric vehicles, but that's not the only criteria that goes into selection. S&P offered the following explanation as to why Tesla was left out.

"A few of the factors contributing to its 2021 S&P DJI ESG Score were a decline in criteria level scores related to Tesla’s (lack of) low carbon strategy and codes of business conduct. In addition, a Media and Stakeholder Analysis, a process that seeks to identify a company’s current and potential future exposure to risks stemming from its involvement in a controversial incident, identified two separate events centered around claims of racial discrimination and poor working conditions at Tesla’s Fremont factory, as well as its handling of the NHTSA investigation after multiple deaths and injuries were linked to its autopilot vehicles."

As you can imagine, Elon Musk was none too pleased.

Does Tesla deserve to be in the ESG index? It certainly seems like the answer is yes. I generally agree with S&P's rating methodology and think, for the most part, it does a good job of including/excluding the right names. But it doesn't always get it right. This seems like a case of missing the forest for the trees.

I threw a poll up on Twitter earlier today asking if S&P was correct in booting Tesla from the index. It's still very early, but the results right now are trending around 3/4 no and 1/4 yes.

Elon brings up another good point. ExxonMobil actually made the cut for the ESG index and is in the top 10 holdings! To me, this is the more egregious result.

In its latest sustainability report, the company emphasized its current efforts at becoming more environmentally conscious, such as reducing methane emissions and its efforts towards carbon capture and biofuel development. Still, this is an oil company and I thought fossil fuel companies were at the top of the list of exclusions from ESG indexes.

What's more, ExxonMobil is in, but Chevron is out.

S&P didn't offer any kind of explanation for this one, but it seems like a head scratcher.

Another interesting name that made the cut is Nvidia. The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE), which invests in the so-called "sin stocks", also has the stock in its top 10. An ESG index and a sin stock index both have the company in their top 10 holdings. Just goes to show you that everyone has their own criteria!

