The Short ARKK ETF Debuted At Just The Right Time

The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK), otherwise known as the short ARKK ETF, looks like it launched at exactly the right moment in time.

Having launched just recently on November 9th, this ETF, which literally just shorts the daily performance of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), is already up more than 10%, while ARKK has lost 11%.

After a slow start, SARK is up to $41 million in assets, quadruple the total from just one week ago. That's not enough to make it a huge success just yet, but enough to demonstrate that there is interest in this strategy. It's tough to say how large this fund could get in the near-term because it's so dependent on Cathie Wood's strategy being in favor. She's a polarizing enough figure that I imagine a certain group of investors being attracted to this fund regardless. I little more PR would probably help, but I imagine SARK is headed towards the $100-200 million range in assets relatively soon.