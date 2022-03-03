Russia ETFs Suspend Share Creations; Premiums To NAV Shoot Up To More Than 100%

If you're looking to buy some shares in the major Russia ETFs on the cheap right now, be aware that the game has changed.

All of the major Russia ETFs, including the VanEck Russia ETF (RSX), the iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS) and the Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (FLRU), have all suspended new share creations in these funds citing essentially the same reasons - significant share price volatility and liquidity concerns.

To the regular investor, you may not know what this means or that something like this was even a thing. The halt of new share creation can have an impact on both existing shareholders and those looking to buy or sell shares, so let's run through what to expect going forward.

What exactly is happening?

In traditional ETFs, there's something called a creation/redemption mechanism. It basically holds that when someone buys a fund, new shares are issued at the going price. Same thing on the other side - when someone wants to sell, shares are redeemed. It's what keeps the market price closely tied to the underlying NAV of the fund. In 99% of cases under normal market conditions, this holds true, although it can break during highly volatile periods, as the saw in some bond ETFs during the COVID recession.

The Russian stock market has turned into one of those volatile scenarios. Share prices are swinging wildly. The stock market was closed for a period of time impacting normal price discovery. Sanctions imposed by governments worldwide have severely impacted the normal flow of capital into and out of the country.

The Russian ETF issuers basically decided there's too much risk in trying to effectively price new shares, so they decided to stop doing it. The best case scenario here for investors? This turns out to be a temporary disruption and once things return to normal the fund companies starting issuing new shares again and everything returns to normal. The worst case scenario? These ETFs are forced to close altogether.

Dave Nadig or ETF Trends and ETFdb.com brought up an interesting point.

His argument is that if the depository receipts for these Russian stocks get delisted, there's effectively nothing to buy (I mean, technically there's ways to still buy, but cost and access would make it impractical).

In short, the Russia ETF will be disrupted at least until the Russia/Ukraine conflict ends. Even then, it might take longer.

What does this mean?

For existing shareholders, there's no action that MUST be taken. If you own shares, you can continue to hold them and the price for your shares will be whatever the market determines it to be. Keep in mind that with current sanctions, a lack of liquidity and an imbalance between buyers and sellers, the price could be almost anything. If buyers dry up, you could be forced to take pennies on the dollar if you really wanted to sell. This is what happened during the high yield bond crisis in the mid-2010s and is what resulted in the closure of the Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund.

The primary outcome of this is that these funds now trade like closed-end funds. With a now fixed number of shares available and no creation/redemption mechanism to keep the price tied closely to the NAV, the share price is whatever the market says it is. That means it can trade at a premium or discount to the underlying NAV.

That's exactly what we're seeing happen here.

Prior to this, you can see the premium/discount right at or very near 0%. Today, shares are trading at more than a 100% premium to NAV. Why is this happening? It could be sellers sensing that a limited supply of shares could drive demand higher and are commanding a premium price to sell their shares. It could be dip buyers willing to pay any price to get back in. It could be many reasons.

In the closed-end fund world, it's not unusual to see funds trading at 10% discounts to NAV or even 20% at times. Trading at a 100%+ premium to NAV is highly unusual and reflective of the volatile times this market is currently in.

Does this mean I can no longer buy shares?

No.

You can still buy and sell shares, but it's a little more like the Wild West today than it was a couple weeks ago. There may be a serious of lack of buyers and sellers out there and that can impact the price you get if you want to sell. If the funds do eventually shutter, you'll be forced to liquidate your shares, but in the meantime, you can still trade as long as there's a market for it.

