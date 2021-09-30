September 30, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFsBlog
Search
Investors Piling Into Financials & Energy

Investors Piling Into Financials & Energy

The cyclical rally over the past several trading days is coming from a move out of defensives.
Author:
Publish date:
The cyclical rally over the past several trading days is coming from a move out of defensives.

We're seeing a notable sentiment shift happening right now in the equity markets and it's largely being driven by the post-Fed meeting statement delivered by Jerome Powell. His comments indicating that the QE taper is likely on track for later this year, expected to wrap up by the middle of 2022 and be followed with interest rate hikes as soon as Q4 2022 was met with a positive reaction instead of the usual sell-off that has come with notes of hawkishness.

This resulted in a rally in cyclicals, financials and energy in particular, and move away from some of the traditional growth vehicles, tech is taking a hit thanks to higher interest rates, and defensives. The defensive part of the equation is interesting because throughout the past few months many of the individual sectors have had their moment in the sun. Utilities performed well for a while. Healthcare had a nice run when investors pivoted more broadly to defense about a month or two ago. Even consumer staples, a sector which has consistently underperformed since the COVID recession bottom, had a couple of brief pops. Not this time around, though, since all defensive sectors have lagged the market.

ETF investors have responded similarly. They've plowed their new money into cyclical sectors and away from defensives pretty decisively.

source: ETF Action

source: ETF Action

Using the SPDR sector ETFs as the benchmark, financials, industrials and energy have taken in a combined $2.3 billion of net new money in just the past five trading. The three sectors firmly in the red - healthcare, utilities and consumer staples - have shed a combined $1.3 billion.

There's certainly still room for this cyclical rally to run. If higher Treasury rates can stick, banks can improve their net margins and profitability. Higher rates may impact loan activity, but they're still the single biggest factor that could fuel a further rally. On the energy side, the current supply crunch should support higher crude oil and natural gas prices throughout the winter. An especially cold winter would also work in this sector's favor. Could we see $100 oil in the near future? Probably not likely, but I wouldn't rule it out altogether.

Investors certainly appear to be getting more bullish on cyclicals here and could provide the fuel to keep pushing prices higher.

flows-mm-5-day
Blog

Investors Piling Into Financials & Energy

1 minute ago
ipad-407799_1280
Trade Ideas

VIG vs. NOBL vs. SDY: Does Adding High Yield Help A Dividend Growth Strategy?

21 hours ago
S&P 500
Trade Ideas

SPY vs. VOO vs. IVV: There IS A Difference Between These S&P 500 ETFs

Sep 27, 2021
mockup-5288033_1280
Trade Ideas

2 ETFs To Consider Buying (And 1 To Avoid) This Week

Sep 27, 2021
Homepage-1400-x-62
Market Intelligence

My Conversation With Kevin O'Leary's O'Shares ETF Team

Sep 24, 2021
6_Vanguard_ETFs_That_Fit_In_Any_Retireme-600e354efb74df5fefe8ada9_1_Jan_25_2021_3_56_41_poster
Trade Ideas

The Simple 2 Vanguard ETF Portfolio That Gives You (Almost) Everything You Need

Sep 22, 2021
Vanguard Fidelity logo
Trade Ideas

FZROX vs. VTI: Does Fidelity's 0% Fee Total Market Fund Beat Vanguard?

Sep 21, 2021
Evergrande
Blog

Fund Manager on Evergrande: "Anyone Who Has Invested In The Equity Needs Their Heads Examined"

Sep 20, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-06-23 at 6.39.36 AM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: SOXX vs. SMH vs. XSD vs. PSI - Finding The Best Semiconductor ETF

Sep 17, 2021