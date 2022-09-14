Skip to main content
Investors Were Expecting A Rebound From Tuesday's Plunge In The S&P 500. Based On History, It Was A Lot Less Likely Than You'd Think.

Following 4% down days in the S&P 500, stocks rebounded the next day just over half the time.

A lot of investors were expecting a rebound from yesterday's 4% loss in the S&P 500. Historically, that's far from a sure thing following big down days. Let's break it down...

S&P 500 Returns Following Big Down Days

S&P 500 Returns Following Big Down Days

Including Tuesday, the S&P 500 has posted a 4%+ decline 45 times since the $SPY ETF debuted in 1993. It posted a positive return the following day just 60% of the time.

S&P 500 Returns Following Big Down Days

S&P 500 Returns Following Big Down Days

The S&P 500 has averaged a return of about 1% in those cases, but the tails have been very wide in this data set.

When these 4%+ declines have occurred probably explains a lot about why there's a relatively low success rate. Half of those days occurred during the financial crisis when volatility was high & big daily price swings were the norm. Another 9 occurred during the COVID recession.

We see another handful during the tech bubble and the 2011 debt ceiling crisis. This was the 2nd time this year that we've seen a 4% decline. Those periods alone account for 87% of the major down moves in the S&P 500.

These drops by and large occur during longer high volatility periods where it's nearly just as likely that we see a large rebound or a continuation of losses. In short, don't bank on an automatic rebound following big down days. Historically, it's nearly a coin flip.

Blog

Investors Were Expecting A Rebound From Tuesday's Plunge In The S&P 500. Based On History, It Was A Lot Less Likely Than You'd Think.

By David Dierking
Market Intelligence

Investing Strategy: Inflation Isn't Going Away; Here Are 5 ETF Hedges For Your Portfolio

By David Dierking
Market Intelligence

ETF Battles: Best All-Market Stock ETF? It's Vanguard vs. Fidelity!

By David Dierking
Dividend Ideas

Best U.S. Treasury ETFs (Updated September 2022)

By David Dierking
Blog

This Week's Inflation Number Will Drive The Next Leg Of This Market

By David Dierking
Dividend Ideas

Best Performing Dividend ETFs For August 2022

By David Dierking
Dividend Ideas

5 Dividend ETF Picks For September 2022

By David Dierking
Blog

Powell Just Gave Stocks Permission To Retest Bear Market Lows

By David Dierking
Blog

The JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) Is Closing & I'm Disappointed

By David Dierking