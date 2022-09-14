Investors Were Expecting A Rebound From Tuesday's Plunge In The S&P 500. Based On History, It Was A Lot Less Likely Than You'd Think.

Following 4% down days in the S&P 500, stocks rebounded the next day just over half the time.

A lot of investors were expecting a rebound from yesterday's 4% loss in the S&P 500. Historically, that's far from a sure thing following big down days. Let's break it down...

S&P 500 Returns Following Big Down Days

Including Tuesday, the S&P 500 has posted a 4%+ decline 45 times since the $SPY ETF debuted in 1993. It posted a positive return the following day just 60% of the time.

S&P 500 Returns Following Big Down Days

The S&P 500 has averaged a return of about 1% in those cases, but the tails have been very wide in this data set.

When these 4%+ declines have occurred probably explains a lot about why there's a relatively low success rate. Half of those days occurred during the financial crisis when volatility was high & big daily price swings were the norm. Another 9 occurred during the COVID recession.

We see another handful during the tech bubble and the 2011 debt ceiling crisis. This was the 2nd time this year that we've seen a 4% decline. Those periods alone account for 87% of the major down moves in the S&P 500.

These drops by and large occur during longer high volatility periods where it's nearly just as likely that we see a large rebound or a continuation of losses. In short, don't bank on an automatic rebound following big down days. Historically, it's nearly a coin flip.

Read More…

Best Dividend ETFs

Best Semiconductor ETFs

Best Vanguard Stock ETFs

Best Vanguard Bond ETFs

Best U.S. Treasury ETFs

Best TIPS ETFs

Best Energy ETFs

Best Technology ETFs

Best Cloud Computing ETFs

Best Large Cap ETFs

Best Small Cap ETFs

Best High Yield Bond ETFs

Best Cannabis ETFs

Best Blockchain ETFs

QQQ vs. QQQM vs. QQQJ: What To Expect From The Big 3 Nasdaq ETFs

VTI vs. ITOT: Comparing The Vanguard & iShares Total Market ETFs