Investors Were Expecting A Rebound From Tuesday's Plunge In The S&P 500. Based On History, It Was A Lot Less Likely Than You'd Think.
A lot of investors were expecting a rebound from yesterday's 4% loss in the S&P 500. Historically, that's far from a sure thing following big down days. Let's break it down...
Including Tuesday, the S&P 500 has posted a 4%+ decline 45 times since the $SPY ETF debuted in 1993. It posted a positive return the following day just 60% of the time.
The S&P 500 has averaged a return of about 1% in those cases, but the tails have been very wide in this data set.
When these 4%+ declines have occurred probably explains a lot about why there's a relatively low success rate. Half of those days occurred during the financial crisis when volatility was high & big daily price swings were the norm. Another 9 occurred during the COVID recession.
We see another handful during the tech bubble and the 2011 debt ceiling crisis. This was the 2nd time this year that we've seen a 4% decline. Those periods alone account for 87% of the major down moves in the S&P 500.
These drops by and large occur during longer high volatility periods where it's nearly just as likely that we see a large rebound or a continuation of losses. In short, don't bank on an automatic rebound following big down days. Historically, it's nearly a coin flip.
Read More…
QQQ vs. QQQM vs. QQQJ: What To Expect From The Big 3 Nasdaq ETFs
VTI vs. ITOT: Comparing The Vanguard & iShares Total Market ETFs