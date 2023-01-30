Growth Stocks & ETFs Continue To Dominate
Previous winners, including utilities, dividend and low volatility stocks, have become laggards.
Growth stocks and ETFs continue to dominate in the early stages of 2023. Positive sentiment remains in control and previous winners, including utilities, dividend and low volatility stocks, have become laggards.
Bullish conditions could persist for a while longer, but the Fed meeting this week could be a roadblock. If we make it through this week without any major surprises, it could be clear sailing through the March Fed meeting.