Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFsBlog
Search
Growth Stocks & ETFs Continue To Dominate

Growth Stocks & ETFs Continue To Dominate

Previous winners, including utilities, dividend and low volatility stocks, have become laggards.

Previous winners, including utilities, dividend and low volatility stocks, have become laggards.

Growth stocks and ETFs continue to dominate in the early stages of 2023. Positive sentiment remains in control and previous winners, including utilities, dividend and low volatility stocks, have become laggards.

IG_Returns by Sector_20230127

Bullish conditions could persist for a while longer, but the Fed meeting this week could be a roadblock. If we make it through this week without any major surprises, it could be clear sailing through the March Fed meeting.

IG_Returns by Sector_20230127
Blog

Growth Stocks & ETFs Continue To Dominate

By David Dierking
ETF Battles 2
Blog

ETF Battles: Which Value Equity ETF is the Winner?

By David Dierking
old-g38af98f36_1280
Dividend Ideas

Dividend Growth Stocks As A Driver Of A Retirement Strategy

By Guest Contributor
hd-wallpaper-g928188628_1280
High Yield Ideas

Covered Call ETFs: What Are They & What Kind Of Dividend Yields Can You Expect?

By Guest Contributor
money-g500c45fe5_1280
High Yield Ideas

Retirement Strategy: 4 More ETFs For Adding A 10% Yield To Your Portfolio

By David Dierking
money-gd5432c574_1280
Market Intelligence

The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not

By David Dierking
laptop-gcd1444c9b_1280
Trade Ideas

Best Emerging Markets ETFs (Updated January 2023)

By David Dierking
dollar-gd3255611f_1280
High Yield Ideas

Are The 20% Dividend Yields Being Offered By Treasury Buy/Write ETFs The Real Deal? So Far, Yes.

By David Dierking
shopping-mall-g966f57419_1280
Market Intelligence

These Two Things Worry Me More Than Anything Right Now (And Neither Of Them Is The Jobs Report)

By David Dierking