Facebook Nabs META Ticker From Metaverse ETF

When it launched in June of last year, the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF obtained what seemed like the perfect ticker - META. It was catchy, it was easy to remember and it perfectly summed up what the fund was all about. The timing was also perfect because not long after Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms.

There was little doubt (although unconfirmed at the time) that Facebook wanted the META ticker. A lot of investors it seemed may have thought that Facebook had already begun trading under the META ticker since the announcement coincided with a sharp rise in assets for the Metaverse ETF.

In October, Facebook announced that it would go with the ticker MVRS instead. Facebook later decided to delay the ticker change, fueling speculation that it was perhaps making a play for the META ticker.

Then came Roundhill's sort of out of the blue announcement on January 14th.

While there was never any confirmation from the folks at Roundhill, the implication here was pretty clear. There was no good reason for Roundhill to give up the META ticker unless there was a good reason to do so.

Roundhill is relatively small in the ETF marketplace. It manages about $1.2 billion across its ETF lineup, about 2/3 of which currently resides in the Metaverse ETF. As recently as September of last year, Facebook had a $1 trillion market cap. If the company wanted the META ticker had enough, it certainly had the financial means to make it worthwhile for Roundhill.

Roundhill's decision to change META to METV certainly seemed to indicate that Facebook had made a Godfather offer even though there was no confirmation on either end.

Yesterday, however, I think we got our answer. Facebook's financial results are certainly getting all the headlines today, but buried deep in the press release is the confirmation that the company has acquired the META ticker.

source: @DanMikaTweets on Twitter

The change will officially take place sometime in the first half of 2022.

Perhaps at some point in time we'll get the full story as to how this all went down. For now, it sure seems like a case of the internet giant getting what it wanted all along.

