European Bank ETF Turns Quite Attractive Thanks To Suddenly Hawkish ECB

iShares MSCI European Financials ETF (EUFN)

The iShares MSCI European Financials ETF (EUFN) is looking suddenly more attractive here following the European Central Bank's surprising hawkish turn last week. The ECB indicated that rate hikes and asset purchase tapering could come sooner rather than later as high inflation becomes impossible to ignore.

Financials, especially banks, in the United States rallied strongly following that Fed's hawkish pivot coming out of the December policy meeting and I think the same thing could happen with European financials. 2-year German bund yields soared higher by 40 basis points over the course of less than two weeks and the euro strengthened significantly. Higher rates are supportive of banks and I like the backdrop developing for this group.

