Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFsBlog
Search
European Bank ETF Turns Quite Attractive Thanks To Suddenly Hawkish ECB

European Bank ETF Turns Quite Attractive Thanks To Suddenly Hawkish ECB

The European Central Bank's indication that asset tapering and rate hikes could come sooner than later is bullish for banks.

The European Central Bank's indication that asset tapering and rate hikes could come sooner than later is bullish for banks.

iShares MSCI European Financials ETF (EUFN)

iShares MSCI European Financials ETF (EUFN)

The iShares MSCI European Financials ETF (EUFN) is looking suddenly more attractive here following the European Central Bank's surprising hawkish turn last week. The ECB indicated that rate hikes and asset purchase tapering could come sooner rather than later as high inflation becomes impossible to ignore.

Financials, especially banks, in the United States rallied strongly following that Fed's hawkish pivot coming out of the December policy meeting and I think the same thing could happen with European financials. 2-year German bund yields soared higher by 40 basis points over the course of less than two weeks and the euro strengthened significantly. Higher rates are supportive of banks and I like the backdrop developing for this group.

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

ETF Focus Report Master - ETF FACT CARD-page-001
Blog

European Bank ETF Turns Quite Attractive Thanks To Suddenly Hawkish ECB

31 seconds ago
web-design-gad0b9b212_1280
Blog

Facebook Nabs META Ticker From Metaverse ETF

Feb 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-02-01 at 9.32.43 AM
Dividend Ideas

Top Performing Dividend ETFs For January 2022

Feb 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-02-01 at 9.32.26 AM
Market Intelligence

Top Performing ETFs For January 2022

Feb 1, 2022
ETF Focus Report Master - SECTOR TECHNICALS REPORT-12-page-001
Blog

The Fed May Be Forced To Stop Before It Hits 4 Rate Hikes This Year

Jan 31, 2022
ETF Battles 2
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: Which Dividend Income ETF is Better? - JEPI vs. SCHD vs. XYLD Face Off!

Jan 28, 2022
sc-1073
Blog

Quick Take: Powell Gets More Hawkish & The Market Doesn't Like It

Jan 27, 2022
370299647
Trade Ideas

Why I'm Buying Shares Of ARKK And ARKF

Jan 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-01-24 at 1.26.21 PM
Blog

Why The VIX Says This Is The Time To Buy, Not Sell!

Jan 24, 2022