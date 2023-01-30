Skip to main content
ETF Battles: Which Value Equity ETF is the Winner?

It's an audience requested quadruple-header between 4 value equity ETFs from Avantis (AVUS), Charles Schwab (SCHV), State Street Global Advisors (VLU) and Vanguard (VFVA).

Note: If you're a frequent follower or reader of this site, you know that I often post ETF Guide's "ETF Battles" web series episodes. They've always included a roster of high level judges to assess and measure the ETFs featured, which is why I was excited to be invited to participate in ETF Battles as a judge!

If you've ever wondered what I sound like in person, here's your chance! My thanks to Ron and ETF Guide for feeling that I'm qualified to appear on their show!

And there will be more to come soon in the future!

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

In this episode of ETF Battles, Ron DeLegge @etfguide referees an audience requested quadruple-header between 4 value equity ETFs from Avantis (AVUS), Charles Schwab (SCHV), State Street Global Advisors (VLU) and Vanguard (VFVA). Which value stock ETF is the top choice for investors?

Program judges Tom Psarofagis with Bloomberg and David Dierking with TheStreet.com analyze this value investing ETF matchup.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

