AXS Debuts 2x Leveraged Version Of ARK Innovation ETF

If you're one of those who are a big fan of Cathie Wood and the ARK ETF lineup, you've got another tool to demonstrate your conviction!

AXS just launched the AXS 2x Innovation ETF (TARK). It's designed to deliver twice the daily performance of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK).

As a reminder, ARKK targets companies that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research relating to the areas of:

DNA Technologies and the “Genomic Revolution”

Automation, Robotics, and Energy Storage

Artificial Intelligence and the “Next Generation Internet”

Fintech Innovation

Tuttle Capital made headlines late last year when it launched the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK), which delivers the inverse of the daily performance of ARKK.

SARK had some of the most fortunate timing you'll ever see when launching. When it hit the market in November 2021, ARKK was about 20% off of its 2021, but hadn't yet started its recent plunge which has lasted 6 months and counting. Since SARK's launch, ARKK has fallen more than 60%, while SARK has gained more than 100%.

ARKK vs. SARK Performance

Cathie Wood gained a cult following a few years ago when several of her ARK ETFs were delivering triple digit returns. Assets under management soared and Wood gained a lot of notoriety for both her stock picking ability and the transparency of both her funds and her investment process.

Her disruptive innovation theme, however, went out of favor and a lot of those gains built up over the previous years were given back. Average annual returns since inception on some of the ARK ETFs still look very good, but the problem is that most investors got in at or near the peak. The majority of ARK investors and underwater on their investment, many severely so.

Now, Cathie Wood is a polarizing figure. She still has opinions of the potential of Tesla and disruptive technology in general and is pretty bullish. You can question her style or her results, but when companies are launching ETFs based on your ETFs, you know you've made it.

