Las Vegas Strip Casino's Got New Talent

If you haven't been to Vegas in a while, this new residency might make you decide it's time to go back.

If you're a fan of fabulous, over-the-top entertainment that will enchant your senses and help you forget your worries for a few hours, there's no better place to see it than Las Vegas.

One thing that lovers of this flashy and fun city know is that it's about a lot more than just gambling. One of the city's greatest charms is that it's ever-changing, constantly rotating in new restaurants, bars, and live entertainment experiences.

It's even working on adding "consumption lounges," which are specifically made for cannabis users to enjoy marijuana.

For fans who enjoy the high production value of Vegas live shows above everything else the city has to offer, something new is coming that will be worth making a trip for -- especially if you have a soft spot for discovering brand-new talent.

What's New in Vegas?

Starting Dec. 21, the VICI-owned (VICI) - Get Free Report Luxor will introduce Super Stars Live, a performance presented by "America's Got Talent."

The 75-minute performance will feature past performers from the hit TV show done in true Vegas style. From singers and dancers to magicians and even acrobats, you can expect to see a wide variety of exciting talent across many different mediums.

It will be hosted by season 12 finalist Preacher Lawson, a stand-up comedian, and feature season 14 winner Kodi Lee, knife-throwing duo Deadly Games, season 13 performance artists Duo Transcend, season 11 finalists The Clairvoyants, season 6 runner-up The Silhouettes, season 12 finalists Light Balance, and the upcoming season 16 winner.

The event's tickets start at $49, are on sale now and run through December 2023, with performances taking place Wednesday through Sunday with two time slots each evening. Those seeking to group parties of 10 or more should contact the Luxor directly rather than purchasing tickets through the website.

While a few dates are blacked out between now and the end of the event's run, it will be there long enough to ensure that interested parties have plenty of time to see it.

Vegas Has Big Plans for 2023

There's tons on the docket for Vegas in 2023, so if you haven't been in a while, you're in for a treat if you visit next year.

For music lovers, new residencies for next year include Maroon 5 at Park MGM, the B-52s at the Venetian, Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace, and Vegas legend Wayne Newton at the Fabulous Flamingo.

Electronic Daisy Carnival, an EDM festival held in Vegas since 2011, is getting its own devoted hotel too.

And if your favorite thing to do in Vegas is eat (and you wouldn't be alone in that), chef Gordon Ramsay has a new restaurant to check out called Ramsey's Kitchen, which is inside Harrah's Las Vegas.

And another new restaurant dedicated to bacon lovers called Bacon Nation has also opened its doors within the D Las Vegas.