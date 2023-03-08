These Are The Best Cities To Be a Woman In Leadership

SmartAsset analyses which cities are best for women in leadership by such metrics as gender pay gap in management occupations, and income after housing costs.

Oakland has been called "the Bright Side of the Bay" and a new study finds that the California city is a beacon for women in management.

A study by SmartAsset and released on March 8, International Women's Day, found that Oakland ranks at the top of its study for women in leadership.

DON'T MISS: Kevin O'Leary Reveals a Major Investment Secret

SmartAsset analyzed which cities are best for women in leadership by comparing 62 of the largest cities in the country across five metrics.

These metrics included gender pay gap in management occupations, income after housing costs, women as a percentage of management occupations, three-year management employment growth and the percentage of women-owned businesses.

SmartAsset said Detroit has the highest percentage of women in management, filling nearly six out of every 10 management positions in the Motor City, more than any other city analyzed.

Two California Cities Make the List

Oakland received its high rating partially due to the fact that women hold nearly 52% of all management roles in the city. Only Detroit and Philadelphia have a higher percentage of women in management positions, SmartAsset said.

Oakland also has the eighth-smallest gender pay gap in management occupations, as women earn 85.44% of what men earn.

In addition, women in leadership roles can expect to have $69,519 left after factoring in median housing expenses -- seventh-most across the study.

Sacramento has the smallest gender pay gap between men and women in management women in management.

Men in leadership roles in the California state capital earn 4.89% more than their female counterparts.

Comparatively, women hold nearly half of all management roles in Sacramento, 10th-highest among the cities in the study.

Women in management roles in Baltimore earn almost 89 cents for every dollar that men earn.

As a result, Baltimore has the fifth-smallest gender pay gap for management positions in the study. Charm City also has the fifth-highest percentage of women in management occupations study-wide.

Women Hold 50% of D.C. Management Roles

Despite the District of Columbia's high median housing costs at $21,804 per year, women in management occupations still have $75,676, or fourth-most, left after factoring in those expenses.

The nation's capital also has the sixth-highest percentage of women-owned businesses. Women in the District of Columbia also hold 50.20% of all management roles, the ninth-most across the study.

Women fill 51.81% of management occupations in Philadelphia, second-most among 62 cities in the study.

Philadelphia also has the 12th-smallest gender pay gap in management, as women's salaries make up 83.68% of men's salaries in management occupations. The city had the 12th-highest growth rate for management jobs between 2018 and 2021.

Women hold 50.58% of management positions in Boston, which ranks seventh-highest across the study.

While median housing costs in Boston are $1,883 per month, women in management occupations can expect to have $63,645 after accounting for housing expenses.

On average, the report said, women who hold management positions in Los Angeles, San Diego and Long Beach in California, as well as Honolulu in Hawaii, spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

Men in leadership roles in those cities earn more, and as a result, spend a smaller percentage of their income on housing than women in similar occupations.