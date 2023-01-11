Ten Companies Where You Might Like to Work

Just Capital created a ranking of big companies based on the issues that matter most to Americans.

When you’re looking to work for a big company, telling them apart sometimes is difficult.

This list might help.

Just Capital, an advocacy group for economic and corporate fairness, has put together a ranking of big companies based on “the issues that matter most in defining just business behavior today,” it said.

The issues are determined by its polling of the American public. The focus of the poll was issues related to workers, communities, customers, shareholders and governance, and the environment.

The issues include:

Pays a fair wage

Protects worker health and safety

Supports workforce retention, advancement and training

Creates jobs in the U.S.

Addresses human rights issues in supply chain

Protects customer privacy

Treats customers fairly

Acts ethically at the leadership level

Generates returns for investors

Minimizes pollution

The Top 10 Companies for Workers

Bank of America. It placed first on worker issues. Nvidia. The graphics-chip maker placed fourth on worker issues. Microsoft. The software/cloud giant placed fourth on environmental issues. Accenture. The consulting firm placed second on customer issues. Truist Financial. The bank placed second on worker issues. Verizon. The telecom-service provider placed 10th on worker issues. HP Enterprise. The tech-services provider placed second on environmental issues. Apple. The tech giant placed eighth on worker issues. Intel. The chipmaker placed 19th on shareholder and governance issues. JPMorgan Chase. The bank placed fifth on community issues.

Where to Go For Work-Life Balance

Meanwhile, achieving a work-life balance has gained in importance, especially for young people, in the wake of the covid pandemic.

With that in mind, Forage, a career-service platform for students, has created a list of the best cities for young professionals in terms of work-life balance.

The study looked at cities in counties with more than 300,000 people. It ranked cities in three categories: financial security, mental and physical well-being, and social interaction.

The survey used 10 specific metrics:

Average commute time

Average hours worked per week

Unemployment rate

Percentage of renters spending more than 30% of their income on rent

Percentage of employed people without health insurance

Average number of mentally unhealthy days reported in the past 30 days

Percentage of the population between 20 and 29 years old

Walkability

Percentage of the residents who live within a 10-minute walk of a park

Arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments per capita.

The top 10 finishers are: