Consider These Companies If You Want to Work Remotely

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, a lot of us have turned into remote workers, going to an office part-time at most.

A McKinsey/Ipsos survey last year showed that 58% of Americans report having the opportunity to work from home at least one day a week. And 35% of report having the option to work from home five days a week.

If you’re looking to get a job with a company that lets you work from home at least some of the time, you might want to consider a list from FlexJobs, a remote-job web site. This list includes the companies that have posted the most job openings on this site.

The number of remote job listings on FlexJobs’ web site soared 20% in 2022, after rising 12% in 2021. A total of 6% of those listings were for entry-level jobs, 62% for experienced-level jobs and 32% for manager and senior-level roles.

The top 10 job titles listed on FlexJobs last year were:

Accountant Executive Assistant Customer Service Representative Senior Financial Analyst Recruiter Project Manager Technical Writer Product Marketing Manager Customer Success Manager Graphic Designer

And the top 10 jobs people searched for on the site were:

Accounting Data Entry Customer Service Education Executive Assistant Marketing Project Manager Sales Transcription Virtual Assistant

FlexJobs says these are the seven job categories to watch for more remote job openings this year:

Computer/Information Technology

Marketing

Accounting & Finance

Project Management

Medical/Health

Human Resources/Recruiting

Customer Service.

These are the top 10 companies for remote-job postings:

Liveops, a virtual call center company. Working Solutions, a provider of on-demand sales and customer service agents who work from home. TTEC, a business process outsourcing company. CVS Health, the healthcare company. Kelly, the staffing company. Williams-Sonoma, the specialty retailer. Sutherland, a business services provider. Robert Half International, a human resources consulting firm. TranscribeMe, a translation services company. Transcom, a customer-service company.

The trend toward remote work is likely to continue, experts say. Workers are tired of the hassle and expense created by their daily commute. And many find it more productive to work on their own. Some businesses have tried to push workers back to the office full-time, but with mixed success.

“Many, many companies in recent months have insisted that people come back to the office five days a week, only to reverse that mandate within about a week after hearing that they’d lose their best and brightest,” Julia Pollak, chief economist ZipRecruiter, told The New York Times.

Remote work, Ms. Pollak added, “is not just used as a sort of perk in a tight labor market that’s going to go away in a slacker labor market.”

So if you like working from home, this is your time to shine.