Volkswagen Debuts EV at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show

The German automaker rolls outs the ID.7 with a colorful display and it continues its push to be all-electric.

The chameleon is getting some competition.

Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Free Report showcased its ID.7 electric sedan at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The ID.7 marks Volkswagen Group of America's return to CES after a six-year hiatus and it was something to see--even by Vegas standards.

The debut model sported so-called smart camouflage that combines some wild technology and multi-layered paintwork to create a kind of rolling light show on parts of the vehicle.

VW calls this "an interactive feature and symbolizes the next step in the digitalization of the future flagship model of Volkswagen’s EV family."

"No fewer than 40 layers of paint have been applied, some of which are conductive while others have insulating properties," Volkswagen said in a statement. "A total of 22 areas of the vehicle can be controlled separately and are electrified below the top layer of paint (electroluminescence) so that they light up."

And if all of this is connected to a sound system, VW said, "the rhythm is visualized by illumination of individual areas."

The QR codes on the hood and on both sides will allow an authorized user to control the vehicle's paint job through their smartphones. The camouflage also hides the contours of the final production vehicle.

The vehicle is based on the ID.Aero, which Volkswagen introduced in China last year, and is expected to achieve a range of 700 km, or about 435 miles.

Volkswagen

VW to Roll Out 10 New Electric Models by 2026

And the ID.7, which has a 116.9-inch wheelbase, works off VW's modular electric drive matrix, just like the ID.4 and the ID.Buzz, the electric minivan that was inspired by the Volkswagen's Microbus.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said the ID.7 is one of 10 new electric models that the German automaker is planning to launch by 2026.

Volkswagen said it responded to customer feedback to improve the customer experience, so an augmented reality head-up display, 15-inch central infotainment screen, digitally controlled air vents and illuminated touch sliders will come as standard.

Special requests can be activated using voice commands. If the user says “Hello Volkswagen, my hands are cold!”, the ID.7 will start he steering wheel heating function and direct warm air towards the driver’s hands.

Volkswagen will premiere the production version in the second quarter of 2023.

Volkswagen Launching EV in Markets Around the World

Volkswagen plans to launch the electric sedan in the three primary markets of China, Europe and North America. The ID.7 for the European market will be produced at the Volkswagen Emden plant, the second MEB vehicle produced there, after the ID.4.

VW said that since the first ID.3 models were handed over to customers in September 2020, the automaker has delivered more than 500,000 MEB vehicles worldwide through its subsidiaries, which is roughly a year earlier than planned and despite the ongoing difficulties in the supply chain.

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume, who recently took the helm from the departing Herbert Diess, is reportedly planning to accelerate the company's plans to go all-electric as VW looks to take on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report.

CES, which runs from Jan. 5-8, bills itself as "the most influential tech event in the world," will feature 3,100 exhibitors in a display of the latest developments in the electronics sector.