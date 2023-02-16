Major Tesla Investor Explains His Major Concern With Elon Musk

Investment manager seeking seat on Tesla board says Musk can’t keep on going the way he has been.

A wealth and investment manager who is seeking a seat on Tesla’s (TSLA) - Get Free Report board said he is concerned about CEO Elon Musk.

Ross Gerber, who is the CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment made the comments in a Yahoo Finance interview.

Gerber, who calls himself a big fan of Tesla and Musk, said being CEO of Tesla is a full-time job. Musk is also the head of SpaceX, the Boring Company, Neuralink and Twitter, which he acquired for $44 billion last year.

“I don't think Elon's lifestyle is sustainable currently, and I'm pretty concerned about him, to be honest,” Gerber said in the interview. “I'm a huge fan and a huge supporter of Tesla, and I just want to see what's best for Tesla and the company, as well as having a sustainable future for Elon as well.”

Musk maintains a blistering pace of travel and pubic commentary, with multiple tweets every day. He also pressures employees to match his work pace, such as by installing sleeping cots at Twitter headquarters for employees to save time from commuting.

Tesla was forced to issue a recall for more than 300,000 vehicles this week for problems with the company’s Full Self-Driving software, which in some instances can allow cars to drive through intersections in the wrong lane, among other problems.

“If we're going to get to Mars and we're going to do that, we need Elon to make it another 20 years at least,” Gerber said.

Shares of Tesla have been on an upswing so far this year, rebounding from a dismal performance in 2022. The revival has helped Musk recover somewhat on the wealth league tables.

He currently is in second place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index immediately behind French luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault.