Jeep Recalls Wrangler 4xe Due to Engine Shutdown

Jeep says some Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid engines shut down due to a software problem.

Jeep is recalling 63,000 Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrids due to an unexpected power loss that has been linked to two accidents and one injury, safety regulators said.

Jeep is owned by the FCA US subsidiary of Stellantis (STLA) - Get Free Report.

The recall covers model year 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEVs built between Sept. 2, 2020, and Aug. 17, 2022, according a Nov. 23 filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Some of the vehicles equipped with the 2.OL PHEV may experience an engine shutdown. The shutdown in turn may result in an unexpected loss of motive power while driving, which can cause a vehicle crash, NHTSA said.

Jeep said that since the beginning of November it is aware of 112 customer assistance records, 196 warranty claims, 65 field reports, two accidents, and one potential injury associated with the software problem.

FCA US will conduct a voluntary safety recall on all affected vehicles with update vehicle software control.

The remedy is updated calibration software in the transmission control module, hybrid control processor and auxiliary hybrid control processor

The software update was already applied to the 2023 Wrangler 4xe models. These vehicles are not involved in this recall.

Dealers and owners will be notified on Jan. 12. Owners need to present repair receipts to Jeep to recover repair costs.

Jeep Pulls Out of China

On Oct. 13, Jeep recalled certain 2022-2023 Jeep Wrangler PHEVs after a battery-pack assembly was built with incorrect fasteners to secure the 200-amp fuse, which can generate excessive heat.

At the same time, Jeep issued a recall for certain 2020-2022 Jeep Wrangler, Ram 1500, and 2021-2022 Jeep Gladiator vehicles equipped with 3.0L diesel engines.

The company said the high pressure fuel pump may fail, causing the engine to stall.

And in May, Jeep recalled certain 2022 Jeep Wranglers because the side marker lights may not function due to an incompatible taillight assembly wiring harness.

Jeep first introduced the Wrangler in 1987. Consumers bought 204,610 Wranglers in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jeep recently pulled out of China, the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the U.S.

In October, the company introduced the Jeep Avenger at the Paris Auto Show.

The Jeep Avenger comes with a new electric motor and a new battery, which has a range of 400 kilometers (249 miles) on a single charge.

The Avenger's starting price is under 30,000 euros (US$29,400) after deducting government subsidies for clean vehicles.

On Dec. 2, Stellantis offered its French workers a 5.3% pay rise, though unions have mostly called for an increase of 7.3% to 8.5%, Reuters reported. Five unions are taking part in the wage talks.

"We negotiated in a constructive manner to arrive at a balanced proposal that responds to the expectations of employees while safeguarding the performance of our sites in France," said Bruno Bertin, director of human resources for Stellantis in France.

Last month, Stellantis recalled 280,000 Ram heavy-duty diesel trucks worldwide for fire risks.

The recall covered 2020-2023 Ram 2500 and 2020-2022 Ram 3500 trucks, NHTSA said, adding that a buildup of pressure and heat inside the transmission may result in a transmission fluid leak that could spark a vehicle fire.

The company had reports of 16 vehicle fires and one minor injury between March and October that may be related to the recall, but no crashes.