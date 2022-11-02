The GMC Hummer EV has a new vehicle that is 'designed and built for total off-road dominance.'

There's nothing small about the Hummer.

A civilian version of the M998 Humvee, the Hummer was first marketed in 1992 and quickly became an environmentalist's nightmare due its gas-guzzling ways.

The brand was discontinued in 2010, but the Hummer was only on hiatus. General Motors (GM) revived the massive vehicle in an electrified form in 2020 and sales have been off the hook.

If fact, GM said in September that it had stopped taking reservations for the GMC-branded Hummer EV due to limited capacity to build them.

That's not bad for a 9,000-plus-pound EV with starting prices of between $84,650 and $104,650.

So what do you do when you're the biggest thing on four wheels? How about dropping down to two wheels?

The GMC Hummer EV EBike made its debut on Nov. 1 and it is intended to complement the mammoth vehicle.

Recon Power Bikes, which is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind., partnered with GM to produce the EBike, which is "designed and built for total off-road dominance" and comes with a price tag of $3,999, which is darn sight cheaper than the EV.

The EBike is powered by twin 750-watt hub motors with a peak output of 2,400 watts and has three riding modes: Cruise for rear wheel drive; Traction for front wheel drive and--you'll love this-- Adrenaline "for maximum all-wheel drive performance."

The Ebike is powered by an LG battery which comes standard at 48 volts and 17 amp hours, with an option to upgrade to 21Ah. The top speed is between 20 – 30 mph, depending on the mode and conditions.

And make no mistake, ebikes are big business.

The ebike market is estimated to grow from "$49.7 billion in 2022 to $80.6 billion by 2027," Recon Power Bikes said, citing market research platform MarketsandMarkets.

"With design cues and inspiration taken directly from the GMC HUMMER EV Supertruck, this Ebike further expands customer's ability to explore different off-road trails – whether in the vehicle or out on the bike," Rich Latek, marketing director for GMC, said in a statement.

The EBike will be available in GMC dealerships, as well as via direct-to-customer online ordering.