'Felt Like I Was Dying for Several Days’: Elon Musk Says About Covid Booster

Tesla CEO reveals he had serious side effects linked to the second Covid booster shot.

The shocking revelation will surprise more than one Elon Musk fan.

The billionaire is known to oppose the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of covid-19.

He did not hesitate in the midst of a pandemic to defy the lockdowns. Musk launched a scathing criticism of anti-Covid-19 measures on April 30, 2020, during Tesla's first-quarter-earnings call.

"I should say we are a bit worried about not being able to resume production in the Bay Area, and that should be identified as a serious risk," Musk began.

"We only have two car factories right now, one in Shanghai and one in the Bay Area, and the Bay Area produces the vast majority of our cars, all of S and X, and most of the 3 and all of the Y.”

Anti-Lockdowns

"So, the extension of the shelter-in-place or, frankly, I would call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional alliance, that's my opinion, and breaking people's freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country."

A defiant Musk said in a May 11, 2020 tweet that "Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules, I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

The billionaire continues his anti-lockdown campaign. He has recently attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the American response to the pandemic. Musk goes so far as to demand that Dr. Fauci be prosecuted.

"My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," Musk wrote on Twitter on Dec. 11.

Although he calls himself pro-vaccine, Musk has nevertheless been very critical in recent weeks about the need to take a second covid booster shot even as health authorities report an upsurge in covid-19 cases across the world.

"I’m pro vaccines in general, but there’s a point where the cure/vaccine is potentially worse, if administered to the whole population, than the disease,” he said on Jan. 15 when asked by a Twitter user "to what extent are you anti-vaccine? Mandate? Covid Vax in general?”

'I Had Major Side Effects'

All these sensational declarations linked to covid-19 could therefore logically lead fans and detractors of Musk to conclude that he had not been administered a second booster. The billionaire has just surprised everyone.

"I had major side effects from my second booster shot," the billionaire tweeted on Jan. 21. "Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno."

"You took a 2nd booster shot?" a surprised Twitter user asked. "I thought you were smarter than that."

Musk, who does not say when he was given the second covid booster shot, replied that he had no choice because he had to visit Tesla's European factory near Berlin. However, a second covid booster shot is required there to enter the site, he said.

"Was required to visit Tesla Giga Berlin. Not my choice," the billionaire asserted.

He later shared that he was not the only one in his family to have had serious and severe side effects from the second covid booster shot.

"And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital," the billionaire said.

Reactions reported after getting a booster shot are similar, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to those after the two-dose or single-dose primary shots.

"Most side effects were mild to moderate," the CDC says on its website. Adverse events, including severe allergic reactions are "rare but can happen."

The billionaire also told his story with anti-Covid-19 solutions and boosters. It appears that the most serious side effects appeared with the second booster shot.

"I had OG C19 before vaccines came out and it was basically a mild cold," the billionaire said. "Then had J&J vaccine with no bad effects, except my arm hurt briefly. First mRNA booster was ok, but the second one crushed me."