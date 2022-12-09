Elton Leaving Elon as Rocket Man Takes Off From Twitter

John joins a long list of celebrities heading for the exits following Elon Musk's takeover.

Well, at least he still has SpaceX.

Elon Musk may own a rocket company, but the billionaire is losing the Rocket Man.

Rock singer Elton John announced on Dec. 9 that he is saying “Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road” to Twitter, joining a list of celebrities who have departed in the wake of Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the microblogging website,

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together,” the flamboyant singer tweeted to his 1.1 million followers. “Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.”

“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked,” John said.

Musk responded directly to the singer, asking him not to go breaking his heart.

'I Love Your Music'

"I love your music," Musk responded. "Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?"

John had not responded as of late Friday afternoon. One person tweeted that "it's prob another newly minted marxist social media person w/brain damage that posted this, Elton likely has nothing to do w/what's posted on here"

"It’s true that most celebrities don’t write their own posts," Musk responded. "More should. Way better to hear directly from them."

"I think it’s gonna be a long, long time… before you get an answer," one person noted.

Twitter has gone through some serious changes since the self-proclaimed “Technoking” of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report became the owner and “Chief Twit” at Twitter on October 27.

Half of the site’s top 100 advertisers appear to be no longer be advertising on Twitter, according to a Nov. 22 report from the liberal news site Media Matters for America. Even additional advertisers have slowed their advertising to almost nothing, according to the report.

The site is no longer enforcing its covid-19 misleading information policy and the number of tweets containing one of several different racial slurs soared in the week after Musk took over, according to a report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

Departing Celebrities

There were also mass layoffs and the return of former President Donald Trump, who was booted off the site following the Jan.6, 2021 insurrection.

John's announcement sparked the expected spate of snark and snarls that makes Twitter such a special place.

"I think Elton is referring to speech he doesn't like to hear," one tweet read. "Opposing view points is 'unhealthy' and 'unsafe' for liberals. It makes them uncomfortable when they feel they should always be in the bosom of a safety bubble."

"All the crap YOU yourself are spreading," another person said to Musk. "You're making it all worse. Your 'Twitter Files' thing is just embarrassing. You're kicking out decent people on the Left, while re-platforming heinous, vile, violent, bigoted RWNJs on the Right. Your biased agenda is clear."

John, who is on his final concert tour after 52 years of being on the road, is not the only celebrity who isn’t feeling the love for Twitter tonight — or any other night.

The list of departing celebrities includes Whoopi Goldberg; Jim Carrey, Toni Braxton, and Shonda Rhimes, creator of "Grey's Anatomy."