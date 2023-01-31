Elon Musk Shares Photo of What Tesla's GigaFactory in Nevada Will Look Like When It's Completed

Two new buildings are planned for the facility. One is intended for semi-truck production and the other is for battery cell development.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo met with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO Elon Musk recently to discuss his new project in the state.

"Today, @ElonMusk announced Tesla's new $3.6B factory in northern Nevada," he said in a Jan. 24 tweet. "This is an incredible investment in our state."

Tesla is planning to build two new facilities at its gigafactory east of Sparks, where it would start production of its electric semi-trucks, Lombardo said. It would create 4 million square feet of manufacturing space and 3,000 employees.

Musk tweeted an image of how it would look on Jan. 31.

Musk Calls the Project a 'Game-Changer'

In a presentation at the plant, Musk delivered some comments about plans for the facility.

"We're going to do our high volume semi-truck manufacturing here, and we're also going to be adding 100 Gigawatt-hours of Tesla 4680 cell manufacturing here," he said, according to Inside EVs. "And that's just the start. I think long term, we may do as much as 500 Gigawatt-hours, but this increment is 100 Gigawatt-hours. Yeah, so it's a hugely important game-changer."

An official from President Joe Biden's administration, linking the facility to clean energy policies, discussed the project as well.

"The manufacturing boom of President Biden's first two years continues today with Tesla's announcement that they will invest more than $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing in Sparks, Nevada," said Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator.

"This announcement is the latest in more than $300 billion in private sector investment in clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing announced since the President took office," he continued. "It will create more than 3,000 good-paying jobs in Nevada, helping America lead in clean energy manufacturing, strengthening our energy security, and ultimately lowering costs for families."