Consumer Reports Has Some Surprising News About Hybrids

A Consumer Reports study finds some surprises regarding hybrid vehicles and midsized or large sedans.

It was way back in 1900 when Ferdinand Porsche designed the world's first functional hybrid car.

He dubbed this vehicle, which featured both an internal combustion engine and an electric generator, the "Semper Vivus", which is Latin for “always alive" -- and he may have been on to something.

As most of the major automakers play catch-up with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and make the move to fully electrify their fleets, some people might think it would be lights out for the hybrid.

However, the hybrid doesn't seem to be taking the hint.

Hybrids captured 3.2% of the light vehicle market in 2013 and 5.5% in 2021, according to U.S. Department of Transportation statistics, while all-electric vehicles accounted for 3.2% of the light vehicle market in 2021.

And Toyota (TOYOF) just unveiled its newest version of the Prius, which the Japanese vehicle maker introduced in 1997.

JD Power and Associates said in a report last year that "hybrid cars work best in urban areas and warmer temperatures."

"Their level of complexity, added weight, and higher purchase price presents an apparent downside," the report said, "but higher fuel efficiency in urban driving conditions and comprehensive warranty coverage can offset these disadvantages."

Most Important Factors

Now a study has found that hybrid vehicles and midsized or large sedans may not be the most popular new vehicles sold, but they are among the most reliable.

The advocacy organization Consumer Reports said that its latest Annual Auto Reliability data also shows that electric vehicles and full-size pickup trucks are the two most troublesome categories.

While electric vehicles are growing in market share, the organization said EVs are having some growing pains in the area of reliability.

Of the 11 EV models on which Consumer Reports said it had sufficient data, only four have average or better-predicted reliability, the group said.

Toyota and its Lexus brand pull farther ahead in the organization's new Brand Reliability Rankings.

Seven of the top ten most reliable brands are Japanese and Korean, while Lincoln is the only domestic brand in this year’s top ten.

“Consumers tell us reliability is one of the most important factors when buying a car,” Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, said in a statement.

The organization gathered data on more than 300,000 vehicles from the 2000 to 2022 model years, with a few newly-introduced 2023 models.

Charging Problems

While hybrids tend to be reliable, plug-ins are less so, Consumer Reports said. Both the Toyota Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime have lower reliability scores than their hybrid counterparts, and, in the case of the RAV4, conventional siblings.

The plug-in Chrysler Pacifica hybrid was one of the least reliable vehicles in the survey. Stellantis (STLA) - Get Free Report, which owns the Chrysler brand, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla, the market leader in EV sales and the manufacturer on which Consumer Reports received the most data from owners, "continues to have issues with body hardware, steering/suspension, paint and trim, and climate system on its models."

The electric powertrains have very few problems, the group said.

Tesla rose four spots this year to 19th place in the brand rankings. The Model 3 again has average reliability while all the other Tesla models – the S, Y, and X – are all below average.

EV owners from other manufacturers reported charging problems, battery problems, and electric drive motor issues.

"Our data can help people choose a satisfying car that can go the distance and avoid headaches at the repair shop, which is more important than ever with high prices, low inventory and more vehicle choices," Fisher said.