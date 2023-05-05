View post: We're Locking in Massive Gains on 2 Holdings After Surge

View post: Weekly Roundup: Following the Data Pays Off for the Portfolio

View post: McDonald’s quietly makes 2 menu changes customers may not like

View post: Top 5 reasons to put this AI company on your investment radar

View post: Silver just had a positive week, and here’s what comes next

AMZN CHWY

The American humorist Will Rogers once said that if there are no dogs in heaven, “then when I die I want to go where they went.”

A touching sentiment, but a recent study indicates that due to inflation and other factors, dog owners are having a tough time taking care of their beloved pets right here on earth.

DON”T MISS: Adidas Still Doesn’t Know What to Do With Its Kanye West Problem

The price of dog food — both dry and wet products combined — has increased by 45.5% on average when compared with 2020 prices, according Veterinarians.org, or about 15% per year, three times higher than the usual annual price increase of 5%..

The research organization conducted a survey of 1,000 U.S. pet owners and found that 50% of them have had to shop for cheaper alternatives to pet food as a result of inflation.

Some Are Cancelling Pet Food Subscriptions

In addition, 55% of surveyed pet owners said they canceled pet food subscriptions on Chewy.com (CHWY) , Amazon.com (AMZN) , or through a raw food or pre-cooked meal service as a result of rising costs.

Pet owners said that they have also shopped for cheaper alternatives to pet treats, toys, and health supplements.

And, on a more disturbing note, 24% of pet owners said they considered rehoming or surrendering their pets to a shelter as a result of rising pet food and pet supply costs.

Twenty-two percent of pet owners said they applied to special services in their state that help pet owners pay for pet-related costs, while 73% of respondents felt a food pantry for pets would be helpful to them.

Cost of Ingredients is Rising

“One of the main reasons for the increasing cost of dog food is the rising cost of ingredients,” Veterinarians.org said. “The cost of raw materials such as meat, grains, and vegetables has gone up due to factors such as droughts, floods, and other climate-related events.”

The cost of transportation and labor has increased as well, the groups said, which adds to the overall cost of producing dog food.

And 2022’s period of inflation had a significant impact on pet food and pet supplies, with prices increasing significantly in various sectors of the pet industry.

Another factor contributing to the rising price of dog food is the growing demand for premium and specialized dog foods, Veterinarians.org said.

Many pet owners are willing to pay more for high-quality, natural, and grain-free dog food that contains no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.

As a result, pet food companies have responded to this trend by producing more expensive dog foods that cater to these preferences.

In the wet dog food category, Pedigree posted the largest price increase since 2020, increasing 207%, the group said.

The largest percentage increase in the price of dry dog food is for Purina ONE Plus’s 16.5lb Healthy Puppy Formula High Protein Natural Dry Puppy Food, which has increased by 143% compared with its 2020 price.

Veterinarians.org had some suggestions for cash-strapped dog owners.

Making Your Own Dog Food Is Possible

One option is to buy in bulk,. Purchasing larger bags of dog food can be more cost-effective than buying smaller bags, as it can save money on packaging and shipping costs.

Pet owners can also look for coupons or deals on dog food from their local pet store or online retailer.

Another way to save money on dog food is to make it at home.

Homemade dog food can be a good choice for pet owners who want to know exactly what is going into their dog’s diet.

Making dog food at home also allows pet owners to use ingredients that are more affordable and accessible.

A brief internet search turned up several sites providing recipes for homemade dog food.

One site, the Spruce Pets, said home cooking dog food is not right for everyone and listed some factors for owners to consider before making the switch.

This included being sure to find a dog food recipe that is complete and balance and taking the time to measure ingredients and prepare the food correctly.

And pet owners can consider switching to a more affordable brand of dog food.

“While premium and specialized dog foods can be appealing, they are not always necessary for every dog,” Veterinarians.org said. “It’s important to consult with a veterinarian to ensure that the dog is getting all of the necessary nutrients and that any changes in diet are made gradually.”