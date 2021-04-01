Economonitor
NewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search
GLOBAL INEQUALITY

GLOBAL INEQUALITY

The global trend towards increasing globalization since the 1990s seems to have had two different distributional consequences: income inequality between countries has declined, while economic inequality within countries has increased. However, technological progress has made the biggest contribution to rising income inequality over the past two decades. Domestic policies – fiscal policies, social protection - are the locus where inequality is to be tackled.
Author:
Publish date:
The global trend towards increasing globalization since the 1990s seems to have had two different distributional consequences: income inequality between countries has declined, while economic inequality within countries has increased. However, technological progress has made the biggest contribution to rising income inequality over the past two decades. Domestic policies – fiscal policies, social protection - are the locus where inequality is to be tackled.

The global trend towards increasing globalization since the 1990s seems to have had two different distributional consequences: income inequality between countries has declined, while economic inequality within countries has increased. However, technological progress has made the biggest contribution to rising income inequality over the past two decades. Domestic policies – fiscal policies, social protection - are the locus where inequality is to be tackled.

video 4 PCNS Globalization and Technological Learning
Emerging Markets

Globalization and technological learning

video 3 global inequality
US

Global inequality

video 2 PCNS China
Asia

China's economic rebalancing

video 1 PCNS trade globalization
Asia

Trade globalization

2021-04-01-pandemic-scars-labor-market-pexels-anna-shvets-3943882
News

The Pandemic Will Leave Scars on the Job Market

29284144191_e3776c7868_3k
Financial Markets

Why Jim Cramer Would Buy Lululemon Here

16824177041_0fa9baa261_k
Financial Markets

Jim Cramer Says Buy and Hold Chewy

RIV3pGW6-32508837
Financial Markets

Coronavirus Update

2021-03-20-FederalReserve-868x644
US

A Possible Tug-of-war Between the Fed and the Markets