Global Current Account Imbalances

After peaking in 2007 at around 6% of world GDP, global current-account imbalances declined to 3% of world GDP in the last few years. But they have never left entirely the spotlight, albeit acquiring a different configuration from that which marked the trajectory prior to the global financial crisis (GFC). This is not because they threaten global financial stability, but mainly because they reveal asymmetries in adjustment and post-GFC recovery between surplus and deficit economies, and because of the risk of sparking waves of trade protectionism. They also reveal the sub-par performance of the global economy in terms of foregone product and employment, i.e. a post-crisis global economic recovery below its potential.
27835074029_3105a57ba1_k
video 7 PCNS global imbalances
51016417631_a45a393f8e_k
48016938073_54713268fd_k
Full office of software checkers
42549919800_9df91d3bc1_k
