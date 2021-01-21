Economonitor
NewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search
Biden’s Pick of Yellen Could Herald Even Higher Stock Markets in 2021

Biden’s Pick of Yellen Could Herald Even Higher Stock Markets in 2021

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Biden’s pick of Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary will help see stock markets reach record highs during 2021, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations.

The bold forecast from Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Group, which has $12bn under advisement, on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, follows Ms Yellen’s testimony in Congress ahead of her expected appointment.

Mr Green observes: “Today’s political pageantry in Washington represents the dawning of an era of renewed certainty, stability and the return to established norms, all of which the markets approve.

“However, despite the inauguration pomp and ceremony at the Capitol, investors’ focus is now already on Janet Yellen, who will take over from Steve Mnuchin as U.S. Treasury Secretary.”

He continues: “In her testimony in Congress on Tuesday, the former Federal Reserve Chair called on lawmakers to ‘act big’ on coronavirus stimulus especially with interest rates being at historic lows.

“At the Fed she continually made the case for full employment, meaning we know already, her track record proves it, that she is prepared to spend.

“With Ms Yellen in charge and with an economy that needs a shot in the arm, I think we can expect massive spending combined with continued ultra-low interest rates for years.

“This will act as a catalyst for stock markets.”

Following her testimony in Congress, the U.S. dollar dipped lower as investors moved away from safe-haven assets, such as the U.S. currency, and more towards stocks, indicating more confidence in the markets.

As the markets experienced their best performance between the election and the inauguration for any president going back at least five decades, on Tuesday the deVere CEO warned investors not to be complacent when confidence grips the markets.

He said: “Investors should ride the Biden bounce in the markets – but do so judiciously.”

Mr Green concludes: “Ms Yellen has indicated that she will do whatever is necessary to get the economy going again. We can expect considerable government spending under the Biden administration and ultra-low interest rates to be maintained by the Fed.

“There will be peaks and troughs as always, but with these policies and greater stability in the White House, I believe, we could see markets produce even higher highs in 2021 than in 2020.”

Photo: Gage Skidmore


50836004963_4c65b2462e_k
US

Inauguration Day: What Jim Cramer Is Watching

  • By The Street
    2 hours ago
5999779077_4ebc070fdf_k
US

The Dark Forces Behind American Insurrectionists

48252559547_5bde7b3761_k
US

Biden’s Pick of Yellen Could Herald Even Higher Stock Markets in 2021

  • By Nigel Green
    2 hours ago
verstager article the street
Europe

Big Tech’s choice: Work with Brussels or face EU regulatory patchwork

  • By Patrick Slavenburg
    2 hours ago
22486884272_432e0d28fd_k
Financial Markets

How Jim Cramer Is Approaching Bank Stocks After Earnings

  • By The Street
    Jan 19, 2021
49644713447_f0643a3533_c
US

Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’ & Its Opponents

  • By Jack Rasmus
    Jan 19, 2021
49116149616_b2f28d1a28_c
News

Root Causes of Violent Extremism in Africa: Understanding Multi-Disciplinary Factors

  • By Leif Rosenberger
    Jan 19, 2021
47999034866_7204e3c5a3_k
US

Pelosi Pushes Impeachment Vote: Washington, Wall Street News - Jan. 11

  • By The Street
    Jan 11, 2021
6262156401_a34a89b3b6_k
Financial Markets

Investors Piling into China’s Stocks Must Remember Portfolio Diversification

  • By Nigel Green
    Jan 11, 2021