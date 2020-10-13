TheStreet
Economonitor
HomeNewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search

Beware of Trump’s October (November?) Surprise

Dr Dan Steinbock

In the 2020 election, Americans' national priorities, discontent with the Trump administration, and its economic and pandemic failures would seem to work for the Democrats. But beware of the October (or even November) surprise.

Recently, President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, which initiated contact tracing in the infected White House – after nine months of failed pandemic leadership, violations of basic public-health procedures, premature exits from the lockdowns, and earlier-than-anticipated secondary waves.

The consequences have been severe. The number of Americans that have perished in the pandemic (close to 220,000) is already nearly four times higher than the total of US deaths in the Vietnam War.

How have these huge and dramatic developments affected US voters?

Nat'l priorities, traditional Democratic causes

According to polls, US national priorities can be consolidated into three key factors, by importance: coronavirus and health care (32%), economy (25%), and equal treatment & crime and safety (26%) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 National Priorities, Sept 2020

Fig1 Priorities
Data: ABC News/Washington Post Poll. Sept. 21-24, 2020

In the 2020 election, the state of the nation’s health, economy, and perceived racism will make or break the winning campaign.

Notice that national security, terrorism, and defense do not figure among current national priorities, which stresses traditional Democratic concerns.

That’s bad news to the Trump-Pence campaign.

Dissatisfaction with America’s direction

Another key question involves the satisfaction of the electorate with the direction of the country under the incumbent administration. In the long view, the picture is relatively clear. Since 9/11, most Americans have been dissatisfied with their leadership; with both the Bush and Obama administrations.

In the Trump era, this gap has exploded, particularly in the past few months (Figure).

Figure 2 Satisfied/Dissatisfied with the US Direction, 1997-2020

Fig2 Direction
Data: Gallup Poll. Aug. 31-Sept. 13, 2020.

In addition to the gross mishandling of the coronavirus, there are other factors in play, including Trump’s unilateralism, trade wars, and the administration’s divisive racial politics - not to mention Trump’s odd tweet-bedfellows from ultra-conservatives to violent far-right and white supremacists.

Disapproval of Trump’s coronavirus mishandling

The damning opposition against Trump stems from his disastrous mishandling of the pandemic response. It has amplified the administration’s failures not just during the pandemic, but more broadly in public health and health care (Figure 3).

Figure 3 Approving/Disapproving Trump’s Handling of the Coronavirus

Fig3 Coronavirus
Data: NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll, Sept. 13-16, 2020

Officially, most Republicans support the administration. Yet, in the pre-election positioning, vulnerable candidates are taking distance from Trump. Former Tea Party leaders like Ted Cruz warn about an impending political “bloodbath of Watergate proportions.”

As Trump has been undermining economic relief talks, while dismissing virus concerns amid new surges, Republicans are struggling with a crisis.

The Biden-Harris lead

So what’s the net effect? According to the most recent polls, the Trump-Pence campaign has been falling behind the Biden-Harris duo. What was a 10% difference in late summer remains around 10 to 15%, depending on the pollster (Figure 4).

Figure 4 Between Trump-Pence and Biden-Harris

Fig3 Coronavirus
Data: CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Oct. 1-4, 2020 (registered voters)

Interestingly, recent polls among both registered and non-registered voters have generated similar outcomes. In 2016, Trump used Senator Hillary Clinton’s failures to attract the swing vote. Now many see him as a liability.

A Democratic Biden administration could restore US multilateralism, moderate trade conflicts, alleviate some of the economic damage and offer actual leadership in the struggle against the pandemic. In turn, Trump’s re-election and second term could accelerate the path to dangerous geopolitics and global stagnation, or worse.

Yet, nothing in US presidential politics is straightforward today.

Beware of October (or November?) surprise

If the Democratic campaign proves strong in its last mile, an “October Surprise” (or even November surprise) could still be possible. Such a scenario is defined as a major news event created or timed to influence the outcome of the election.

In 1972, only a week before the election, President Nixon was polling ahead of Democrats’ George McGovern. To ensure re-election, Nixon’s national security advisor Henry Kissinger declared dramatically: “We believe that peace is at hand [in Vietnam].” In reality, US ground forces were not withdrawn until three years later, but the ploy may have sealed the re-election.

In 1980, Republican challenger Ronald Reagan was concerned that a last-minute deal to release US hostages in Iran might support Jimmy Carter’s re-election. Reportedly, the Reagan campaign impeded the hostage release in a secret deal, whereby the Iranians would hold the hostages until Reagan’s election and inauguration. That may have ensured Reagan’s election victory while paving the path to the administration’s Iran-Contra debacle.

Today, the White House seems intent to win re-election at any cost. Unless the Democratic campaign stumbles during the last mile, Trump’s critics expect worse in the remaining weeks, including provocative economic decisions, the likely release of Senator Hillary Clinton’s notorious emails, inflammatory racial friction, far-right revolts, even potential military skirmish with China, Iran or other foreign powers.

In October 2016, I argued that Trump's electoral win would result in an elevated global risk. And it did. That risk is likely to prevail until and unless Trump will face the ultimate response by the American people: “You are fired.”

Dr. Dan Steinbock is an internationally recognized strategist of the multipolar world and the founder of the Difference Group. He has served at the India, China and America Institute (USA), Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (China), and the EU Center (Singapore). For more, see https://www.differencegroup.net/

Cover Photo: Matt Johnson

Comments

U.S.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus: The Latest Numbers on the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Street

Stocks Rise, Investors Cautious as Stimulus Hopes Are Tempered

The Street

Whatever Happened to EU’s Integrity with the Philippines?

Dr Dan Steinbock

Real Vision's Daily Briefing: Oct 8,2020 - Inflation Expectations and Its Effect on Treasuries and Currencies.

Managing editor, Ed Harrison, is joined by managing editor, Roger Hirst, to talk stimulus, currencies, and the Treasury market. Roger provides his thoughts on the latest Fed minutes by discussing how the Fed is setting up inflation expectations through TIPS as well as holding rates low for the next few years. The difficulties, he says, will be in maintaining inflation expectations while not allowing for yields to be drive upward. This leads into a discussion about currencies where Roger elaborates how a weaker dollar will lead to a stronger euro and yen, setting the stage for an unfavorable deflationary scenario for Europe and Japan. They also talk about the dollar’s slow grind to the downside, how increasing bond volatility would creep into other assets, and how U.S. markets are pricing in for fiscal stimulus regardless of who wins the presidential election. Real Vision reporter Haley Draznin explains the back-and-forth on fiscal stimulus negotiations and why the Fed could issue a monetary policy offset to try and sustain economic momentum. Click here to go to Lyn Alden’s forum on the impact of fiscal policy on different asset classes and submit questions ahead of time: http://rvtv.io/lyn-alden

Real Vision

Trump Scuttles a Fiscal Stimulus Deal…Again!

Jack Rasmus

Real Vision's Daily Briefing:Oct7,2020 - The Fiscal Stimulus Vanishing Before Our Very Eyes

Real Vision managing editor, Ed Harrison, is joined by editor, Jack Farley, to break down the vanishing fiscal stimulus and the K-shaped economic recovery. Ed interprets the latest economic data to give Jack his market outlook over the next six months. Ed then looks at how the impasse in the fiscal stimulus may widen the chasm between large corporations and small businesses. He and Jack then turn their gaze to the credit markets where the bifurcation between the haves and the have-nots is becoming even more apparent. In the intro, Real Vision's Peter Cooper takes a look at how President Trump has pulled the plug on fiscal stimulus negotiations, what he's targeting now, and how markets have been taking in the news.

Real Vision

Real Vision's Daily Briefing - Oct 6, 2020 - Market Rollercoaster: Headline vs. Macro Drivers

Is inflation on the horizon? Should bank reserves balances stored with the Federal Reserve count as “money”? According to Jeffrey Snider, head of global research at Alhambra Investment Partners, and Steven Van Metre, macro fund manager and founder of Portfolio Shield, the answer to these questions is a resounding "no." Drawing upon a data ranging from Treasury auction sales to Eurodollar futures curves, van Metre and Snider explain why low yields are, in fact, deflationary -- contrary to conventional wisdom. They pull no punches as they describe the “zero lower bound trap” that the Federal Reserve now faces, drawing upon their research into Japan. Lastly, Snider and van Metre analyze the March spike in Treasury prices and explore whether the funding pressures are over or if March was just a preview of what is to come. Filmed on October 5, 2020.

Real Vision

Real Vision's Daily Briefing: Oct 5,2020

Senior editor Ash Bennington and managing editor Ed Harrison break down another day of risk-on sentiment as the market evaluates the state of President Trump’s health and the chances of another round of fiscal stimulus. Ed explores whether the term "depression" is appropriate, through the lens of his interview today with David Rosenberg. Ed and Ash then look at how duration risk and political gridlock might impact markets going forward. Lastly, Ash discusses his interview on Friday with Brian Estes, and looks forward to Live Q&A's with Lyn Alden, George Goncalves, and Ted Seides on 'The Exchange": https://exchange.realvision.com/. In the intro, editor Jack Farley takes a look at movie theater chain Cineworld's decision to shutter hundreds of theaters in the U.S. and U.K. Brought to you by : www.realvision.com

Real Vision

Real Vision's Daily Briefing - Oct 2, 2020

Real Vision CEO and co-founder, Raoul Pal, joins senior editor, Ash Bennington, to interpret the latest financial newsflow. Raoul explores the possibility of a top forming in U.S. equities through the lens of his "GMI crash pattern." He and Ash then analyze President Trump's diagnosis of COVID-19 and investigate its potential market impact. Raoul then talks about today's interview with hedge fund legend Dmitry Balyasny as well as next week's interview with bond kingpin Jeffrey Gundlach. Raoul and Ash briefly discuss the criminal charges brought against BitMEX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges. Lastly, Raoul shares his view on the enfeebled energy sector. In the intro, Real Vision's Jack Farley breaks down the price action following the COVID-19 outbreak in the White House.   Brought to you by : www.realvision.com

Real Vision

U.S. election: Investor fears spike over possible contested outcome

By Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group

Nigel Green