Walking on Eggshells: Markets on High Alert with the Election & COVID-19

Featuring: Haley Draznin, Ed Harrison, and Steve Kalayjian

Ed Harrison welcomes Stephen Kalayjian to discuss the elevated levels of volatility and his forward outlook for markets over the coming months.

With the U.S. election coming up in less than a week, markets are being worn down by the torrent of uncertainty surrounding policy outcomes with each respective administration and COVID-19 is exacerbating tensions further.

There is some limit to the downside, but if uncertainty around the election results drag on, it will be like a slow death; we won’t see a crash but a constant sideways drifting lower.

Investors are looking for more alpha-generating gains in names that are COVID-proof (ie. large cap tech stocks), and as long as the model isn’t broken, this is where the play is going forward.

The perception of economic growth in large cap tech stocks will propel their prices up further for the rest of 2020 through the beginning of 2021.

