Visions of a Vaccinated World: The Trajectory of the Market Rotation
Real Vision
Ash Bennington welcomes Tony Greer to delve into the day s trading and explore where markets are currently at.
- With Biden becoming President-Elect and the race for a vaccine coming closer to the end, markets have changed their tune and the rotation trade is being sustained due to the markets’ vision of a vaccinated world.
- The S&P can and probably will continue to move higher, as it has been led by natural resources, which is different from the lockdown rally led by big tech.
- The Airbnb IPO fits with the market scenario right now; it will likely be welcome with open arms due to the amount of capital looking for a safe place to go (or at least a place with good returns).
- The read from the Fed is that 2021 will be a very constructive year for risk assets and the harsh reality is if you don’t own assets, you’ll be left out of this recovery.
- The rest of the week could see new highs in stocks; we’ve got enough momentum now that the writing is on the wall that the S&P is going to wind up at a higher number.
Brought to you by www.realvision.com