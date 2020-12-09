TheStreet
Economonitor
Visions of a Vaccinated World: The Trajectory of the Market Rotation

Real Vision

Featuring Haley Draznin, Ash Bennington, and Tony Greer

Ash Bennington welcomes Tony Greer to delve into the day s trading and explore where markets are currently at.

  • With Biden becoming President-Elect and the race for a vaccine coming closer to the end, markets have changed their tune and the rotation trade is being sustained due to the markets’ vision of a vaccinated world.
  • The S&P can and probably will continue to move higher, as it has been led by natural resources, which is different from the lockdown rally led by big tech.
  • The Airbnb IPO fits with the market scenario right now; it will likely be welcome with open arms due to the amount of capital looking for a safe place to go (or at least a place with good returns).
  • The read from the Fed is that 2021 will be a very constructive year for risk assets and the harsh reality is if you don’t own assets, you’ll be left out of this recovery.
  • The rest of the week could see new highs in stocks; we’ve got enough momentum now that the writing is on the wall that the S&P is going to wind up at a higher number.

News

The pandemic will reshape globalization

Here we take a bird’s eye view on global trade during the pandemic, relate it to previous trends, and guess how global value chain managers and governments’ trade policymakers are likely to react

ocanuto

A Brief History of Volatility Models

Harel Jacobson

Four Fiscal Cliffs Between Now and the Inauguration

Real Vision managing editor Ed Harrison joins editor Max Wiethe to discuss the potentially negative jobs data that Ed is watching out for later this week. Harrison also highlights the four fiscal cliffs between now and the inauguration that could potentially cause permanent economic damage and undermine the optimism surrounding the vaccine rotation trade. They also discuss the importance of perceived duration in how certain assets react to these surprises in real economic data. In the intro, Real Vision's Peter Cooper discusses the new ADP numbers, the latest data on the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., the U.K.'s emergency-use authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech SE's vaccine, and president-elect Biden's nominations for key economic positions in his administration.

Real Vision

Keep Your Wits About You: Inflation Creeping In

Peter Boockvar discusses a potentially higher inflationary environment for 2021 and why that may put central banks and markets at odds.

Real Vision

The two sides of capital flows to Brazil

For the ongoing wave to unfold in the availability of external resources to finance investments in Brazil, progress and confidence in the domestic fiscal and regulatory agenda will be relevant.

ocanuto

What Home Office Tells Jim Cramer About What Comes After Dow 30,000

The Street

Jim Cramer Says Watch For Apple Stock in a Market Bottom

The Street

Liquidity Reversal: The Rotation Trade Speed Bump

Real Vision managing editor Ed Harrison is joined by editor Jack Farley to evaluate the value rotation trade and the challenges it will face in the coming months. As November comes to a close – a month that saw record-breaking appreciation in value stocks, cyclicals, and small-caps – Ed and Jack analyzes how rising COVID-19 hospitalizations will impact economic behavior. They then look at liquidity going forward, and how monetary conditions will affect markets over the next few months, incorporating Ed’s interview with Michael Howell and Jack’s upcoming interview with Teddy Vallee. Ed and Jack close by discussing the Government Accountability Office’s report on incorrect jobless claims data, as well as GM’s partial back-pedaling out of its deal with controversial electric vehicle manufacturer Nikola.

Real Vision

The Background for Black Friday's All-Time Highs

Real Vision managing editor Ed Harrison and senior editor Ash Bennington discuss the all-time highs set on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite on this holiday-shortened trading day in U.S. equity markets. Harrison and Bennington also take a step back to evaluate the broader context for rising stock prices during the month of November. Specifically, the pair explores the apparent recent decrease of political risk in the U.S., the impact of increasing case counts and virus fatalities, the potential effects of a Covid-19 vaccine on the global economic climate, and the risk of future lockdowns and growing geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

Real Vision

5 Big Questions for a Double-Dip Recession

Max Wiethe and Real Vision managing editor, Ed Harrison, discuss Ed's outlook for a winter double-dip recession in the U.S. and the most important questions for determining the breadth, depth, and market implications of this prediction. How bad will the pandemic get before this wave can be arrested? How severe an economic brake will have to occur to get the virus under control? What short- and long-term impact will this have on businesses? What can policymakers do to mitigate downside risk and prevent worst-case outcomes? How will all of this feed through into asset markets? In the intro, Real Vision's Haley Draznin, examines the juxtaposition between the markets hitting record highs and the broader economy as initial jobless claims rise for a second week in a row.

Real Vision