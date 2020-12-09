Visions of a Vaccinated World: The Trajectory of the Market Rotation

Featuring Haley Draznin, Ash Bennington, and Tony Greer

Ash Bennington welcomes Tony Greer to delve into the day s trading and explore where markets are currently at.

With Biden becoming President-Elect and the race for a vaccine coming closer to the end, markets have changed their tune and the rotation trade is being sustained due to the markets’ vision of a vaccinated world.

The S & P can and probably will continue to move higher, as it has been led by natural resources, which is different from the lockdown rally led by big tech.

The Airbnb IPO fits with the market scenario right now; it will likely be welcome with open arms due to the amount of capital looking for a safe place to go (or at least a place with good returns).

The read from the Fed is that 2021 will be a very constructive year for risk assets and the harsh reality is if you don’t own assets, you’ll be left out of this recovery.

The rest of the week could see new highs in stocks; we’ve got enough momentum now that the writing is on the wall that the S & P is going to wind up at a higher number.

Brought to you by www.realvision.com