TheStreet
Economonitor
HomeNewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search

U.K. Begins Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine Rollout: Latest on Race to End COVID Pandemic

The Street

Photo: Matt Allworth

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best Industrial Stocks for 2021

The Street

What to Expect in the Economy Post-Election

The Street

Visions of a Vaccinated World: The Trajectory of the Market Rotation

Ash Bennington welcomes Tony Greer to delve into the day s trading and explore where markets are currently at.

Real Vision

The pandemic will reshape globalization

Here we take a bird’s eye view on global trade during the pandemic, relate it to previous trends, and guess how global value chain managers and governments’ trade policymakers are likely to react

ocanuto

A Brief History of Volatility Models

Harel Jacobson

Four Fiscal Cliffs Between Now and the Inauguration

Real Vision managing editor Ed Harrison joins editor Max Wiethe to discuss the potentially negative jobs data that Ed is watching out for later this week. Harrison also highlights the four fiscal cliffs between now and the inauguration that could potentially cause permanent economic damage and undermine the optimism surrounding the vaccine rotation trade. They also discuss the importance of perceived duration in how certain assets react to these surprises in real economic data. In the intro, Real Vision's Peter Cooper discusses the new ADP numbers, the latest data on the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., the U.K.'s emergency-use authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech SE's vaccine, and president-elect Biden's nominations for key economic positions in his administration.

Real Vision

Keep Your Wits About You: Inflation Creeping In

Peter Boockvar discusses a potentially higher inflationary environment for 2021 and why that may put central banks and markets at odds.

Real Vision

The two sides of capital flows to Brazil

For the ongoing wave to unfold in the availability of external resources to finance investments in Brazil, progress and confidence in the domestic fiscal and regulatory agenda will be relevant.

ocanuto

What Home Office Tells Jim Cramer About What Comes After Dow 30,000

The Street

Jim Cramer Says Watch For Apple Stock in a Market Bottom

The Street