TheStreet
Economonitor
HomeNewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search

Three Key Principles to Follow to Enjoy a Comfortable Retirement

Nigel Green

2020 has seen the world profoundly change as the COVID-19 crisis sparks colossal shifts in global economies, businesses and personal finances.

That said, one thing that hasn’t changed is that we all still desire a comfortable retirement with financial freedom, and at the age of our choosing.

Even in today’s world, it IS still possible.

The magnitude of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has affected every aspect of our financial lives, with a large number of people incredibly concerned about their retirement plans.

Further geopolitical uncertainty is undoubtedly on the way, which will drive markets and, therefore, financial plans.

Although financial strategies need to undergo regular review to ensure they are suitable for this era – which will likely include negative interest rates and volatile markets – it is still possible to enjoy a comfortable retirement.

However, to be able to achieve the desired retirement, you’ll need to adopt and maintain good habits.

These three key principles are saving, investing and being tax efficient. I call this my ‘SIT’ process, and all of them are vital to achieving financial freedom over the long-term.

The amount saved from each payday whilst still working is one of the most significant factors in how much retirement income will be available.

I’ve found that many people simply aren’t saving sufficiently to enjoy a comparable lifestyle to their present one during retirement.

As such, with this in mind, for those who get paid each month, there are just 120 paydays in 10 years.

There are lots of savings solutions out there to master the art of saving, but the sooner you start the easier it will be to reach your target.

Indeed, unless you are due to inherit a significant amount of money, saving alone will unlikely be enough.

Moreover, having the correct investment mix within a sufficiently diversified and regularly reviewed portfolio is essential for financial success long-term.

Although financial markets are constantly fluctuating, history has taught us that over time they tend to always go up.

If you are not invested, you won’t be making the most of the likely substantial returns you could have been receiving to bolster your retirement income.

In addition, the third key factor in successful retirement planning is tax efficiency. There are numerous legitimate ways to reduce your tax burden, which would amount to massive savings over the years.

Even though the world has changed radically this year, I believe that if people adhere to the SIT principle, they will be on track to their desired retirement.

Remember, financial freedom in retirement doesn’t have to be a pipe dream, despite what 2020 may tell you.

Nigel Green is CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organisations.

photo: GotCredit


Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Real Vision's  Daily Briefing - Oct 13,2020 - The Bond Rally and the Dollar Retracement

Jack Farley, Ash Bennington, and Tony Greer

Real Vision

Coronavirus: The Latest Numbers on the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Street

Beware of Trump’s October (November?) Surprise

Dr Dan Steinbock

Stocks Rise, Investors Cautious as Stimulus Hopes Are Tempered

The Street

Whatever Happened to EU’s Integrity with the Philippines?

Dr Dan Steinbock

Real Vision's Daily Briefing: Oct 8,2020 - Inflation Expectations and Its Effect on Treasuries and Currencies.

Managing editor, Ed Harrison, is joined by managing editor, Roger Hirst, to talk stimulus, currencies, and the Treasury market. Roger provides his thoughts on the latest Fed minutes by discussing how the Fed is setting up inflation expectations through TIPS as well as holding rates low for the next few years. The difficulties, he says, will be in maintaining inflation expectations while not allowing for yields to be drive upward. This leads into a discussion about currencies where Roger elaborates how a weaker dollar will lead to a stronger euro and yen, setting the stage for an unfavorable deflationary scenario for Europe and Japan. They also talk about the dollar’s slow grind to the downside, how increasing bond volatility would creep into other assets, and how U.S. markets are pricing in for fiscal stimulus regardless of who wins the presidential election. Real Vision reporter Haley Draznin explains the back-and-forth on fiscal stimulus negotiations and why the Fed could issue a monetary policy offset to try and sustain economic momentum. Click here to go to Lyn Alden’s forum on the impact of fiscal policy on different asset classes and submit questions ahead of time: http://rvtv.io/lyn-alden

Real Vision

Trump Scuttles a Fiscal Stimulus Deal…Again!

Jack Rasmus

Real Vision's Daily Briefing:Oct7,2020 - The Fiscal Stimulus Vanishing Before Our Very Eyes

Real Vision managing editor, Ed Harrison, is joined by editor, Jack Farley, to break down the vanishing fiscal stimulus and the K-shaped economic recovery. Ed interprets the latest economic data to give Jack his market outlook over the next six months. Ed then looks at how the impasse in the fiscal stimulus may widen the chasm between large corporations and small businesses. He and Jack then turn their gaze to the credit markets where the bifurcation between the haves and the have-nots is becoming even more apparent. In the intro, Real Vision's Peter Cooper takes a look at how President Trump has pulled the plug on fiscal stimulus negotiations, what he's targeting now, and how markets have been taking in the news.

Real Vision

Real Vision's Daily Briefing - Oct 6, 2020 - Market Rollercoaster: Headline vs. Macro Drivers

Is inflation on the horizon? Should bank reserves balances stored with the Federal Reserve count as “money”? According to Jeffrey Snider, head of global research at Alhambra Investment Partners, and Steven Van Metre, macro fund manager and founder of Portfolio Shield, the answer to these questions is a resounding "no." Drawing upon a data ranging from Treasury auction sales to Eurodollar futures curves, van Metre and Snider explain why low yields are, in fact, deflationary -- contrary to conventional wisdom. They pull no punches as they describe the “zero lower bound trap” that the Federal Reserve now faces, drawing upon their research into Japan. Lastly, Snider and van Metre analyze the March spike in Treasury prices and explore whether the funding pressures are over or if March was just a preview of what is to come. Filmed on October 5, 2020.

Real Vision

Real Vision's Daily Briefing: Oct 5,2020

Senior editor Ash Bennington and managing editor Ed Harrison break down another day of risk-on sentiment as the market evaluates the state of President Trump’s health and the chances of another round of fiscal stimulus. Ed explores whether the term "depression" is appropriate, through the lens of his interview today with David Rosenberg. Ed and Ash then look at how duration risk and political gridlock might impact markets going forward. Lastly, Ash discusses his interview on Friday with Brian Estes, and looks forward to Live Q&A's with Lyn Alden, George Goncalves, and Ted Seides on 'The Exchange": https://exchange.realvision.com/. In the intro, editor Jack Farley takes a look at movie theater chain Cineworld's decision to shutter hundreds of theaters in the U.S. and U.K. Brought to you by : www.realvision.com

Real Vision