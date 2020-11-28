The Background for Black Friday's All-Time Highs

Featuring: Ash Bennington and Ed Harrison

Real Vision managing editor Ed Harrison and senior editor Ash Bennington discuss the all-time highs set on the S & P 500 and Nasdaq Composite on this holiday-shortened trading day in U.S. equity markets. Harrison and Bennington also take a step back to evaluate the broader context for rising stock prices during the month of November. Specifically, the pair explores the apparent recent decrease of political risk in the U.S., the impact of increasing case counts and virus fatalities, the potential effects of a Covid-19 vaccine on the global economic climate, and the risk of future lockdowns and growing geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

