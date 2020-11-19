TheStreet
Economonitor
HomeNewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search

Tesla, Banks, Bonds, and Bitcoin

Real Vision

Featuring: Ed Harrison and Tommy Thornton

Ed Harrison hosts Tommy Thornton to discuss the opportunities and risks on the investment horizon.

  1.  Stimulus is likely on the horizon but it will be tough to bridge the gap of the economic destruction in the meantime and the market just woke up and realized it.
  2. The value trade is starting to work, specifically with financials and energy.
  3. The big growth stocks are still very extended and it wouldn’t be shocking to see some of them pause, possibly for several quarters or even a year.
  4. With yields falling again and bonds rallying, the bond market is telling us the virus will still be here for a while and get worse.
  5. If overall markets get weak, Bitcoin could pull back to $12-14K, which could be a great buying opportunity

Brought to you by: www.realvision.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Technical Framework for Trading Ambivalent Markets

Real Vision senior editor, Ash Bennington, welcomes Dave Floyd of Aspen Trading Group back to the Daily Briefing to evaluate price action in the S&P 500, the U.S. 10 year Treasury note, and a variety of currency pairs. Dave shares his framework for trading these asset classes, incorporating technical indicators such as moving averages, stochastic oscillators, relative strength indicators, Fibonacci retracement levels as well as some proprietary trading signals from Aspen Trading Group. Dave and Ash discuss how the relationship between price to volume can reveal “footprints” in various markets to identify inflection points. Finally, Dave shares his own views on the psychology of trading such as knowing when to be cautious and when to pull the trigger. Real Vision's Haley Draznin explains why the markets fell on Tuesday after record highs on Monday, looking closely at the timeline for a vaccine, uptick in coronavirus cases, Tesla moving to the S&P 500 from the Nasdaq, and US retail sales missing expectations. To sign-up to Real Vision to watch these interviews, click here: https://www.realvision.com/paradigm-shift

Real Vision

How Amazon Pharmacy Works, Services Offered

The Street

Pfizer Presses Forward With Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Street

RPEC: Why the World’s Largest Free-Trade Pact Matters

Dr Dan Steinbock

Quantitative easing in emerging market economies

The pandemic global financial shock has sparked the inclusion of QE as a policy tool also available for central banks of EME

ocanuto

Trump Fired, Biden Hired, What Next?

Dr Dan Steinbock

Jim Cramer Says Wall Street Loves Oil Right Now, Sell Occidental Petroleum

The Street

Pfizer and BioNTech Get Massive EU Covid-19 Vaccine Order

The Street

Biden Will Deliver a Boost to Stock Markets and Economy

Nigel Green

Pandemic-Induced Real Estate 'Great Reshuffling' Boosts Zillow

The Street