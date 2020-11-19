Tesla, Banks, Bonds, and Bitcoin
Real Vision
Ed Harrison hosts Tommy Thornton to discuss the opportunities and risks on the investment horizon.
- Stimulus is likely on the horizon but it will be tough to bridge the gap of the economic destruction in the meantime and the market just woke up and realized it.
- The value trade is starting to work, specifically with financials and energy.
- The big growth stocks are still very extended and it wouldn’t be shocking to see some of them pause, possibly for several quarters or even a year.
- With yields falling again and bonds rallying, the bond market is telling us the virus will still be here for a while and get worse.
- If overall markets get weak, Bitcoin could pull back to $12-14K, which could be a great buying opportunity
