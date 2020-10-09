Real Vision's Daily Briefing: Oct 8,2020 - Inflation Expectations and Its Effect on Treasuries and Currencies.
Managing editor, Ed Harrison, is joined by managing editor, Roger Hirst, to talk stimulus, currencies, and the Treasury market.
- Historical resistance levels for the rallies off the March lows keep getting steamrolled by QE, so the 62% retracement level we’re nearing in the S&P may or may not turn out to be relevant.
- The steepening of the yield curve in the U.S. probably has to do with anticipation that there will be more fiscal stimulus regardless of who wins the election.
- There’s a point where markets will become uncomfortable with higher yields; if they start to move aggressively, the Fed will likely come in and do yield curve control.
- As U.S. inflation is picking up, Europe’s is beginning to decline and that’s a big problem; if the euro starts looking like a deflationary currency, the ECB is likely to fight that.
- Nearly all the move down in the dollar on the DXY was due to the euro getting stronger, not dollar weakness.
- If the bond market starts getting volatile with the steepening of the curve, that will eventually make its way into other assets.
