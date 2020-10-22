TheStreet
Jared Dillian's Macro Outlook for Markets & Best Practices for Investors - Real Vision's Daily Briefing - Oct 21, 2020

Real Vision

Featuring: Nick Correa, Ash Bennington, and Jared Dillian

Ash Bennington joins Jared Dillian, editor of The Daily Dirtnap, to discuss the art of portfolio construction and his current outlook on markets.

  •  Investors whose sole focus is on returns fail because they don’t structure a portfolio that properly accounts for risk.
  • The increasing institutional sponsorship of Bitcoin we’re seeing recently suggests that this could be a real bull market that lasts for many years.
  • Time horizons and patience are important because things take a lot longer to play out than you think; selling too early is the biggest sin you can commit in trading.
  • Growth in America has been going down over time due in part to both demographics and regulation; going forward we’re unlikely to see GDP numbers above 3%.
  • We can’t see what’s on the other side of the election and two weeks from now things could be totally different, but right now, the market is pricing in a Biden win.

