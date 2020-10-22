Jared Dillian's Macro Outlook for Markets & Best Practices for Investors - Real Vision's Daily Briefing - Oct 21, 2020

Featuring: Nick Correa, Ash Bennington, and Jared Dillian

Ash Bennington joins Jared Dillian, editor of The Daily Dirtnap, to discuss the art of portfolio construction and his current outlook on markets.

Investors whose sole focus is on returns fail because they don’t structure a portfolio that properly accounts for risk.

The increasing institutional sponsorship of Bitcoin we’re seeing recently suggests that this could be a real bull market that lasts for many years.

Time horizons and patience are important because things take a lot longer to play out than you think; selling too early is the biggest sin you can commit in trading.

Growth in America has been going down over time due in part to both demographics and regulation; going forward we’re unlikely to see GDP numbers above 3%.

We can’t see what’s on the other side of the election and two weeks from now things could be totally different, but right now, the market is pricing in a Biden win.

