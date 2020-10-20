TheStreet
Economonitor
HomeNewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search

Real Vision's Daily Briefing - Oct 19, 2020 - Will the COVID-19 Surge Lead to Market Déjà Vu?

Real Vision

Featuring: Ash Bennington, Ed Harrison, Jack Farley

Ash Bennington is joined by Ed Harrison to interpret how the rising COVID-19 infections in Europe and the U.S. will impact markets.

  • The rising COVID-19 infections in Europe and the U.S. will impact markets; the countries that fare best economically will be those that are most successful at containing the virus, like China, New Zealand, and Norway.
  • China has regained all of the ground they lost in the first half of the year and now they’re back to the races again. Their remarkable GDP growth could be related to their containment strategy.
  • Markets in the U.S. are beginning to price in whether there’s a high or low probability that an additional stimulus deal will be reached.
  • Economists are warning about a potential double dip recession in Europe, where the virus is flaring significantly, and similar downside risks also exist in the U.S.
  • The downside risks of lost production and lost consumption in the U.S. are negative for risk assets but bullish for assets like U.S. treasury securities.
  • The knock-on effects are financial instability and financial crisis, especially with the possibility of no stimulus, and they’re likely to persist for a long time.

Brought to you by: www.realvision.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An Update on the Stimulus Talks

The Street

Tesla Gets a Pre-Earnings Price-Target Upgrade From Wedbush

The Street

Three Key Principles to Follow to Enjoy a Comfortable Retirement

Nigel Green

Real Vision's  Daily Briefing - Oct 13,2020 - The Bond Rally and the Dollar Retracement

Jack Farley, Ash Bennington, and Tony Greer

Real Vision

Coronavirus: The Latest Numbers on the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Street

Beware of Trump’s October (November?) Surprise

Dr Dan Steinbock

Stocks Rise, Investors Cautious as Stimulus Hopes Are Tempered

The Street

Whatever Happened to EU’s Integrity with the Philippines?

Dr Dan Steinbock

Real Vision's Daily Briefing: Oct 8,2020 - Inflation Expectations and Its Effect on Treasuries and Currencies.

Managing editor, Ed Harrison, is joined by managing editor, Roger Hirst, to talk stimulus, currencies, and the Treasury market. Roger provides his thoughts on the latest Fed minutes by discussing how the Fed is setting up inflation expectations through TIPS as well as holding rates low for the next few years. The difficulties, he says, will be in maintaining inflation expectations while not allowing for yields to be drive upward. This leads into a discussion about currencies where Roger elaborates how a weaker dollar will lead to a stronger euro and yen, setting the stage for an unfavorable deflationary scenario for Europe and Japan. They also talk about the dollar’s slow grind to the downside, how increasing bond volatility would creep into other assets, and how U.S. markets are pricing in for fiscal stimulus regardless of who wins the presidential election. Real Vision reporter Haley Draznin explains the back-and-forth on fiscal stimulus negotiations and why the Fed could issue a monetary policy offset to try and sustain economic momentum. Click here to go to Lyn Alden’s forum on the impact of fiscal policy on different asset classes and submit questions ahead of time: http://rvtv.io/lyn-alden

Real Vision

Trump Scuttles a Fiscal Stimulus Deal…Again!

Jack Rasmus