Real Vision's Daily Briefing - Oct 13,2020 - The Bond Rally and the Dollar Retracement
Real Vision
Ash Bennington welcomes Tony Greer of TG Macro back to the Daily Briefing to make sense of big moves today in equities, bonds, and the dollar.
- The CPI came out today not running anywhere near the inflation target, let alone hot, which shows that for every inflationary move there’s a deflationary move in this market.
- The dollar retracement we saw today coincided with the bond rally and significant sector rotations in the S&P 500.
- The Fed will continue its upward pressure on asset prices no matter who wins the presidential election, so there’s good reason to be bullish and there are opportunities to take advantage of upcoming volatility.
- The market seems to be signaling that it is on a very serious tear; we are in full reflation rally mode and we might be in one of those periods where the stock market cruises through old highs.
Brought to you by: www.realvision.com