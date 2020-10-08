Real Vision's Daily Briefing:Oct7,2020 - The Fiscal Stimulus Vanishing Before Our Very Eyes

Featuring : Peter Cooper, Jack Farley, and Ed Harrison

Ed Harrison is joined by Jack Farley to break down the vanishing fiscal stimulus and the K-shaped economic recovery.

Markets powered forward today and it feels like they want to go higher as none of the economic data suggests the economy will fall out of bed in the near term.

While the immediate term outlook seems positive, there could be trouble 3-6 months down the road when the impacts of the lack of fiscal stimulus become apparent.

The numbers from the financial economy aren’t indicative of the reality of financial distress under the surface for lower income households and small businesses.

Fed action is widening the K-shaped gap between the haves and the have nots in the corporate sector; small businesses see little relief while large companies have access to a massively liquid corporate bond market that is being stimulated by the Fed every day.

When small businesses go to the wall, large companies expand their market share and take their place, which is pernicious in terms of their pricing power down the line.

