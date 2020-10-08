TheStreet
Real Vision's Daily Briefing:Oct7,2020 - The Fiscal Stimulus Vanishing Before Our Very Eyes

Real Vision

Featuring : Peter Cooper, Jack Farley, and Ed Harrison

Ed Harrison is joined by Jack Farley to break down the vanishing fiscal stimulus and the K-shaped economic recovery.

  • Markets powered forward today and it feels like they want to go higher as none of the economic data suggests the economy will fall out of bed in the near term.
  • While the immediate term outlook seems positive, there could be trouble 3-6 months down the road when the impacts of the lack of fiscal stimulus become apparent.
  • The numbers from the financial economy aren’t indicative of the reality of financial distress under the surface for lower income households and small businesses.
  • Fed action is widening the K-shaped gap between the haves and the have nots in the corporate sector; small businesses see little relief while large companies have access to a massively liquid corporate bond market that is being stimulated by the Fed every day.
  • When small businesses go to the wall, large companies expand their market share and take their place, which is pernicious in terms of their pricing power down the line.

Real Vision's Daily Briefing - Oct 6, 2020 - Market Rollercoaster: Headline vs. Macro Drivers

Is inflation on the horizon? Should bank reserves balances stored with the Federal Reserve count as “money”? According to Jeffrey Snider, head of global research at Alhambra Investment Partners, and Steven Van Metre, macro fund manager and founder of Portfolio Shield, the answer to these questions is a resounding "no." Drawing upon a data ranging from Treasury auction sales to Eurodollar futures curves, van Metre and Snider explain why low yields are, in fact, deflationary -- contrary to conventional wisdom. They pull no punches as they describe the “zero lower bound trap” that the Federal Reserve now faces, drawing upon their research into Japan. Lastly, Snider and van Metre analyze the March spike in Treasury prices and explore whether the funding pressures are over or if March was just a preview of what is to come. Filmed on October 5, 2020.

Real Vision

Real Vision's Daily Briefing: Oct 5,2020

Senior editor Ash Bennington and managing editor Ed Harrison break down another day of risk-on sentiment as the market evaluates the state of President Trump's health and the chances of another round of fiscal stimulus. Ed explores whether the term "depression" is appropriate, through the lens of his interview today with David Rosenberg. Ed and Ash then look at how duration risk and political gridlock might impact markets going forward. Lastly, Ash discusses his interview on Friday with Brian Estes, and looks forward to Live Q&A's with Lyn Alden, George Goncalves, and Ted Seides on 'The Exchange": https://exchange.realvision.com/. In the intro, editor Jack Farley takes a look at movie theater chain Cineworld's decision to shutter hundreds of theaters in the U.S. and U.K.

Real Vision

Real Vision's Daily Briefing - Oct 2, 2020

Real Vision CEO and co-founder, Raoul Pal, joins senior editor, Ash Bennington, to interpret the latest financial newsflow. Raoul explores the possibility of a top forming in U.S. equities through the lens of his "GMI crash pattern." He and Ash then analyze President Trump's diagnosis of COVID-19 and investigate its potential market impact. Raoul then talks about today's interview with hedge fund legend Dmitry Balyasny as well as next week's interview with bond kingpin Jeffrey Gundlach. Raoul and Ash briefly discuss the criminal charges brought against BitMEX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges. Lastly, Raoul shares his view on the enfeebled energy sector. In the intro, Real Vision's Jack Farley breaks down the price action following the COVID-19 outbreak in the White House.

Real Vision

by

jhonsmith24