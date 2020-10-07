Real Vision's Daily Briefing: Oct 6,2020 - Market Rollercoaster: Headline vs. Macro Drivers
Senior editor, Ash Bennington, joins Tony Greer, editor of the Morning Navigator, to examine the latest wild market swings.
- Despite a large selling episode on Friday with the announcement of President Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19, macro indicators are still driving markets upward.
- Markets reversed following the news that stimulus negotiations are being tabled, but it’s important to note that the bond market moves didn’t unwind in response to the announcement.
- The possibility of a significant divestiture in tech is something to watch, as the breakup of tech giants could cause a selloff that lasts days or weeks.
- The best way to trade these markets is to learn how to trade robotically, let the market dictate what is happening rather than formulating your own view, watch price action, and take the emotion out of trading.
