Real Vision's Daily Briefing: Oct 6,2020 - Market Rollercoaster: Headline vs. Macro Drivers

Real Vision

Featuring Haley Draznin, Ash Bennington, and Tony Greer

Senior editor, Ash Bennington, joins Tony Greer, editor of the Morning Navigator, to examine the latest wild market swings.

  • Despite a large selling episode on Friday with the announcement of President Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19, macro indicators are still driving markets upward.
  • Markets reversed following the news that stimulus negotiations are being tabled, but it’s important to note that the bond market moves didn’t unwind in response to the announcement.
  • The possibility of a significant divestiture in tech is something to watch, as the breakup of tech giants could cause a selloff that lasts days or weeks.
  • The best way to trade these markets is to learn how to trade robotically, let the market dictate what is happening rather than formulating your own view, watch price action, and take the emotion out of trading.

Real Vision's Daily Briefing: Oct 5,2020

Senior editor Ash Bennington and managing editor Ed Harrison break down another day of risk-on sentiment as the market evaluates the state of President Trump’s health and the chances of another round of fiscal stimulus. Ed explores whether the term "depression" is appropriate, through the lens of his interview today with David Rosenberg. Ed and Ash then look at how duration risk and political gridlock might impact markets going forward. Lastly, Ash discusses his interview on Friday with Brian Estes, and looks forward to Live Q&A's with Lyn Alden, George Goncalves, and Ted Seides on 'The Exchange": https://exchange.realvision.com/. In the intro, editor Jack Farley takes a look at movie theater chain Cineworld's decision to shutter hundreds of theaters in the U.S. and U.K. Brought to you by : www.realvision.com

Real Vision

Real Vision's Daily Briefing - Oct 2, 2020

Real Vision CEO and co-founder, Raoul Pal, joins senior editor, Ash Bennington, to interpret the latest financial newsflow. Raoul explores the possibility of a top forming in U.S. equities through the lens of his "GMI crash pattern." He and Ash then analyze President Trump's diagnosis of COVID-19 and investigate its potential market impact. Raoul then talks about today's interview with hedge fund legend Dmitry Balyasny as well as next week's interview with bond kingpin Jeffrey Gundlach. Raoul and Ash briefly discuss the criminal charges brought against BitMEX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges. Lastly, Raoul shares his view on the enfeebled energy sector. In the intro, Real Vision's Jack Farley breaks down the price action following the COVID-19 outbreak in the White House.   Brought to you by : www.realvision.com

Real Vision

