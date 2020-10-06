Featuring Jack Farley, Ash Bennington, and Ed Harrison

Ash Bennington and Ed Harrison break down another day of risk-on sentiment as the market evaluates the state of President Trump's health.



Asset prices continue to diverge from economic reality due to fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Despite the snapback, we are still 11 million jobs short of the prior peak in February, which indicates that we may be in a depression, not just a recession.

In this climate of secular stagnation, investors should look to “own what’s scarce” (i.e. invest for growth and for yield).

Regardless of what happens politically in the coming months, at a macro level, a divided Congress means nothing is going to get done from a stimulus or a deficit perspective.

Brought to you by : www.realvision.com