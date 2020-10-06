TheStreet
Real Vision's Daily Briefing: Oct 5,2020 -Are We in an Economic Depression?

Real Vision

Featuring Jack Farley, Ash Bennington, and Ed Harrison

Ash Bennington and Ed Harrison break down another day of risk-on sentiment as the market evaluates the state of President Trump's health.

  • Asset prices continue to diverge from economic reality due to fiscal and monetary stimulus.
  • Despite the snapback, we are still 11 million jobs short of the prior peak in February, which indicates that we may be in a depression, not just a recession.
  • In this climate of secular stagnation, investors should look to “own what’s scarce” (i.e. invest for growth and for yield).
  • Regardless of what happens politically in the coming months, at a macro level, a divided Congress means nothing is going to get done from a stimulus or a deficit perspective.

