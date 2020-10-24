Raoul Pal: The Biggest Trade in the World
Real Vision
Raoul Pal's zeal for Bitcoin increases evermore, discussing how this asset will become a global reserve asset as the world gradually embraces it.
- With Bitcoin up over 20% this month, the world is moving along an adoption curve of trust and Bitcoin bullishness is soaring.
- Bitcoin feels like the superior trade to almost every other outcome and it could be the key narrative for next year.
- Once RIAs and institutional investors have the tools available to add crypto to portfolios, there will be trillions of dollars available; just a small percentage of that flowing into this will have a huge impact.
- Crypto has a risk/reward skew unlike anything else; it is basically what Boomers got in the equity market in 1981 and it is an amazing macro set up.
