Raoul Pal: The Biggest Trade in the World

Featuring: Raoul Pal, Jack Farley and Ash Bennington

Raoul Pal's zeal for Bitcoin increases evermore, discussing how this asset will become a global reserve asset as the world gradually embraces it.

With Bitcoin up over 20% this month, the world is moving along an adoption curve of trust and Bitcoin bullishness is soaring.

Bitcoin feels like the superior trade to almost every other outcome and it could be the key narrative for next year.

Once RIAs and institutional investors have the tools available to add crypto to portfolios, there will be trillions of dollars available; just a small percentage of that flowing into this will have a huge impact.

Crypto has a risk/reward skew unlike anything else; it is basically what Boomers got in the equity market in 1981 and it is an amazing macro set up.

Brought to you by: www.realvision.com