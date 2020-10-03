Real Vision CEO and co-founder, Raoul Pal, joins senior editor, Ash Bennington, to interpret the latest financial newsflow.

Real Vision CEO and co-founder, Raoul Pal, joins senior editor, Ash Bennington, to interpret the latest financial newsflow. Raoul explores the possibility of a top forming in U.S. equities through the lens of his "GMI crash pattern." He and Ash then analyze President Trump's diagnosis of COVID-19 and investigate its potential market impact.

As uncertainty increases and volatility continues to rise, a top may be forming in U.S. equities.

Copper rolling over, the dollar stabilizing, and bonds staying flat are all reinforcing the narrative that growth is slowing.

Politics are irrelevant when it comes to the COVID crisis because its economic effect is real due to changing human behavior.

Bitcoin shrugged off the news of the criminal charges brought against BitMEX, which shows the space is growing up.

It appears to be all headwinds for the energy sector; we could see some cyclical bounces, but the world may have moved on.

