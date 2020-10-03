Real Vision Daily Briefing - Oct 2, 2020
Real Vision
Real Vision CEO and co-founder, Raoul Pal, joins senior editor, Ash Bennington, to interpret the latest financial newsflow. Raoul explores the possibility of a top forming in U.S. equities through the lens of his "GMI crash pattern." He and Ash then analyze President Trump's diagnosis of COVID-19 and investigate its potential market impact.
- As uncertainty increases and volatility continues to rise, a top may be forming in U.S. equities.
- Copper rolling over, the dollar stabilizing, and bonds staying flat are all reinforcing the narrative that growth is slowing.
- Politics are irrelevant when it comes to the COVID crisis because its economic effect is real due to changing human behavior.
- Bitcoin shrugged off the news of the criminal charges brought against BitMEX, which shows the space is growing up.
- It appears to be all headwinds for the energy sector; we could see some cyclical bounces, but the world may have moved on.
