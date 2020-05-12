Economonitor
Top Stories
Financial Markets
Asia
Emerging Markets

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC Teases Deeper Production Cuts

Oilprice.com

Oil prices rose early on Tuesday after OPEC's Middle East heavyweights pledged additional cuts, giving the markets hope that global oil storage units will perhaps not run out of space

Oil prices rose early on Tuesday after OPEC's Middle East heavyweights pledged additional cuts, instilling hopes in the market that further production reductions could help accelerate the drawdown of the enormous oil oversupply.

As of 10.38 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, WTI Crude was surging 5.05 percent to $25.36, and Brent Crude was up 1.62 percent on the day at $30.12.

On Monday, the world's top oil exporter and OPEC leader, Saudi Arabia, said it would cut oil production by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in June on top of its promised cuts as part of the OPEC+ production cut deal.

Under the OPEC+ deal in effect from May 1, Saudi Arabia has pledged to cut its oil production to 8.5 million bpd. With the additional voluntary reduction in June, the Saudis would produce 7.492 million bpd next month. This announcement yesterday managed to nudge oil prices higher only for a few hours before the market started fearing a second wave of COVID-19 infections with relaxed lockdowns, closing lower.

After the Saudis, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also pledged to cut even more oil production in June, and so did Kuwait.

"We will need to see how individual compliance performs under the broader OPEC+ deal, because that would tell us if we are seeing real additional cuts from the OPEC+ group, or whether these recently announced cuts will just make up for poor performance from other producers," ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Tuesday, commenting on the pledges from OPEC's top producers.

U.S. President Donald Trump also noted the rising oil prices and Saudi Arabia's cuts in a tweet on Tuesday:

"Crude Oil prices going up as Saudi Arabia cuts production levels. Our great Energy Companies, with millions of JOBS, are starting to look very good again. At the same time, gasoline prices at record lows (like a big Tax Cut). The BEST of all Worlds. 'Transition To Greatness.'"

This is the second time in two weeks that President Trump has tweeted how good higher oil prices are. Last Tuesday, he expressed satisfaction with the rising oil prices, tweeting, "Oil prices moving up nicely as demand begins again!" A tweet from the U.S. President praising higher oil prices would have been unthinkable just four months ago.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oil Prices Rally As Saudi Arabia Pledges To Cut Additional 1 Million Bpd

Oil prices turned higher on Monday, erasing earlier losses after Saudi Arabia hinted that it would cut production by an additional 1 million bpd in June

Oilprice.com

The European Recovery Fund: a cooperative solution

with Andrea Boitani and Francesco Saraceno

Roberto Tamborini

by

zubair789

Is America Destined for War Against China?

U.S war against China may well occur if America keeps learning the wrong lessons from history.

leifrosy

by

Grey7

The world is temporarily closed...

External shocks and domestic coronavirus infection and recession curves have become a perfect storm on developing economies

ocanuto

by

emilygoutagny

The Monetization of Fiscal Deficits: What is it Exactly?

Biagio_Bossone

Is Social Capital the Secret Ingredient for Entrepreneurial Success?

Much has been said and written about the spectacular leap in innovation by Chile, Israel, Rwanda, and South Korea.

Economonitor

by

manimaran

Global trade: from ‘rule of law’ to ‘law of the jungle’

Instead of rule of law, the US’s bilateral handling of its super-strong market condition resembles the law of the jungle

ocanuto

by

emmehoppe

Will Ryancare Prevent a Healthcare Death Spiral?

On March 6, the Republican House leadership finally released a draft plan for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Although only a draft, it has already earned the name of “Ryancare.”

Economonitor

by

Techasoft

Can services replace manufacturing as an engine of development?

There is complementarity between productivity and competitiveness factors in manufacturing and services

ocanuto

by

housely

Filling the infrastructure financing gap

The contrast between the dearth of investments in infrastructure and the savings-liquidity glut can be reduced

ocanuto

by

krismith