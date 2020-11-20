Is A Double-Dip Recession On The Horizon?
Real Vision
Ed Harrison & Jack Farley break down the economic impact of the partial lockdowns U.S. officials are implementing as COVID-19 spirals out of control.
- A double-dip recession in the U.S. is now the base case for the end of this year and going into early next year.
- Jobless claims data, which rose today for the first time in five weeks, is the first inkling that there’s trouble ahead; the numbers are getting worse and it’s possible the economy won’t just roll over but contract.
- December is a month to watch as deadlines approach for the fiscal cliff associated with a potential government shutdown and the expiration of the CARES Act and the Fed’s emergency lending programs.
- Despite these looming threats, financial markets aren’t telegraphing distress, which suggests that investors believe the Fed will ride to the rescue.
