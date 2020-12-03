Four Fiscal Cliffs Between Now and the Inauguration
Real Vision
Ed Harrison joins Max Wiethe to discuss the potentially negative jobs data that Ed is watching out for later this week.
- Jobs data being released this week could signal that the economy is rolling over and growth is decelerating.
- Markets traded mostly flat on the day despite today’s data, but if we get a negative jobs number on Friday, the bond market is likely to react.
- The reversal we’re already seeing in the data may accelerate further once virus cases from Thanksgiving are accounted for, which may lead to a robust rollover of growth in the U.S. going forward.
- Economic pain will come mainly from four sources: consumer pullback, lockdown mandates, job losses, and risk of a government shutdown/government programs expiring.
- If there’s a negative jobs number this Friday and the government shuts down the following Friday, the equity market will most certainly react.
