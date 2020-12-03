TheStreet
Economonitor
Four Fiscal Cliffs Between Now and the Inauguration

Real Vision

Featuring: Peter Cooper, Max Wiethe, and Ed Harrison

Ed Harrison joins Max Wiethe to discuss the potentially negative jobs data that Ed is watching out for later this week.

  • Jobs data being released this week could signal that the economy is rolling over and growth is decelerating.
  • Markets traded mostly flat on the day despite today’s data, but if we get a negative jobs number on Friday, the bond market is likely to react.
  • The reversal we’re already seeing in the data may accelerate further once virus cases from Thanksgiving are accounted for, which may lead to a robust rollover of growth in the U.S. going forward.
  • Economic pain will come mainly from four sources: consumer pullback, lockdown mandates, job losses, and risk of a government shutdown/government programs expiring.
  • If there’s a negative jobs number this Friday and the government shuts down the following Friday, the equity market will most certainly react.

Keep Your Wits About You: Inflation Creeping In

Peter Boockvar discusses a potentially higher inflationary environment for 2021 and why that may put central banks and markets at odds.

Real Vision

The two sides of capital flows to Brazil

For the ongoing wave to unfold in the availability of external resources to finance investments in Brazil, progress and confidence in the domestic fiscal and regulatory agenda will be relevant.

ocanuto

Liquidity Reversal: The Rotation Trade Speed Bump

Real Vision managing editor Ed Harrison is joined by editor Jack Farley to evaluate the value rotation trade and the challenges it will face in the coming months. As November comes to a close – a month that saw record-breaking appreciation in value stocks, cyclicals, and small-caps – Ed and Jack analyzes how rising COVID-19 hospitalizations will impact economic behavior. They then look at liquidity going forward, and how monetary conditions will affect markets over the next few months, incorporating Ed’s interview with Michael Howell and Jack’s upcoming interview with Teddy Vallee. Ed and Jack close by discussing the Government Accountability Office’s report on incorrect jobless claims data, as well as GM’s partial back-pedaling out of its deal with controversial electric vehicle manufacturer Nikola.

Real Vision

The Background for Black Friday's All-Time Highs

Real Vision managing editor Ed Harrison and senior editor Ash Bennington discuss the all-time highs set on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite on this holiday-shortened trading day in U.S. equity markets. Harrison and Bennington also take a step back to evaluate the broader context for rising stock prices during the month of November. Specifically, the pair explores the apparent recent decrease of political risk in the U.S., the impact of increasing case counts and virus fatalities, the potential effects of a Covid-19 vaccine on the global economic climate, and the risk of future lockdowns and growing geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

Real Vision

5 Big Questions for a Double-Dip Recession

Max Wiethe and Real Vision managing editor, Ed Harrison, discuss Ed's outlook for a winter double-dip recession in the U.S. and the most important questions for determining the breadth, depth, and market implications of this prediction. How bad will the pandemic get before this wave can be arrested? How severe an economic brake will have to occur to get the virus under control? What short- and long-term impact will this have on businesses? What can policymakers do to mitigate downside risk and prevent worst-case outcomes? How will all of this feed through into asset markets? In the intro, Real Vision's Haley Draznin, examines the juxtaposition between the markets hitting record highs and the broader economy as initial jobless claims rise for a second week in a row.

Real Vision

Thanksgiving "Ask Me Anything" with Ed and Jack

Real Vision managing editor Ed Harrison welcomes Jack Farley for a Thanksgiving “Ask Me Anything” special edition of the Daily Briefing. Sourcing questions from the Real Vision Exchange, Jack asks Ed questions about whether the U.S. will enter a second round of lockdowns, and whether the equity market could once again undergo a major crash. Ed shares his views on the future of debt, deflation, and commodities, over the next 30 years, as well as his technique learning new languages. Jack and Ed share the ways in which they follow market news, as well as their views on the difference between accounting antics and downright fraud. Lastly, Jack and Ed give an inside look at Real Vision’s ongoing mission to democratize finance.

Real Vision

Leveraged Finance at Full Throttle

Real Vision editor Jack Farley hosts Tyler Neville of Real Vision for a spirited debate about the fate of risk assets. Tyler makes the case that U.S. equities have a lot more room to run, basing his case on tight credit spreads and the Federal Reserve’s ever-expanding balance sheet. Tyler incorporates market breadth as well as venture capital funding to argue that the punch bowl may never be removed. Jack challenges Tyler’s bullish thesis, asking Tyler about the upcoming expiration of the Fed’s emergency lending programs and the possibility that the holiday season will accelerate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Jack and Tyler then explore the future of so-called “zombie companies,” whose liabilities have swelled to over $1.2 trillion. In the intro, Real Vision's Haley Draznin analyzes the promising developments of a coronavirus vaccine, how it impacts the markets, and why some sectors will benefit a lot more than others. For charts from Tyler as well as Jack, click here: https://rvtv.io/2URRNAH

Real Vision

