TheStreet
Economonitor
HomeNewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tesla Gets a Pre-Earnings Price-Target Upgrade From Wedbush

The Street

Three Key Principles to Follow to Enjoy a Comfortable Retirement

Nigel Green

Real Vision's  Daily Briefing - Oct 13,2020 - The Bond Rally and the Dollar Retracement

Jack Farley, Ash Bennington, and Tony Greer

Real Vision

Coronavirus: The Latest Numbers on the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Street

Beware of Trump’s October (November?) Surprise

Dr Dan Steinbock

Stocks Rise, Investors Cautious as Stimulus Hopes Are Tempered

The Street

Whatever Happened to EU’s Integrity with the Philippines?

Dr Dan Steinbock

Real Vision's Daily Briefing: Oct 8,2020 - Inflation Expectations and Its Effect on Treasuries and Currencies.

Managing editor, Ed Harrison, is joined by managing editor, Roger Hirst, to talk stimulus, currencies, and the Treasury market. Roger provides his thoughts on the latest Fed minutes by discussing how the Fed is setting up inflation expectations through TIPS as well as holding rates low for the next few years. The difficulties, he says, will be in maintaining inflation expectations while not allowing for yields to be drive upward. This leads into a discussion about currencies where Roger elaborates how a weaker dollar will lead to a stronger euro and yen, setting the stage for an unfavorable deflationary scenario for Europe and Japan. They also talk about the dollar’s slow grind to the downside, how increasing bond volatility would creep into other assets, and how U.S. markets are pricing in for fiscal stimulus regardless of who wins the presidential election. Real Vision reporter Haley Draznin explains the back-and-forth on fiscal stimulus negotiations and why the Fed could issue a monetary policy offset to try and sustain economic momentum. Click here to go to Lyn Alden’s forum on the impact of fiscal policy on different asset classes and submit questions ahead of time: http://rvtv.io/lyn-alden

Real Vision

Trump Scuttles a Fiscal Stimulus Deal…Again!

Jack Rasmus

Real Vision's Daily Briefing:Oct7,2020 - The Fiscal Stimulus Vanishing Before Our Very Eyes

Real Vision managing editor, Ed Harrison, is joined by editor, Jack Farley, to break down the vanishing fiscal stimulus and the K-shaped economic recovery. Ed interprets the latest economic data to give Jack his market outlook over the next six months. Ed then looks at how the impasse in the fiscal stimulus may widen the chasm between large corporations and small businesses. He and Jack then turn their gaze to the credit markets where the bifurcation between the haves and the have-nots is becoming even more apparent. In the intro, Real Vision's Peter Cooper takes a look at how President Trump has pulled the plug on fiscal stimulus negotiations, what he's targeting now, and how markets have been taking in the news.

Real Vision