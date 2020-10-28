Bitcoin: "Finding Its Seat at the Macro Table": Real Vision Daily Briefing- Oct 27, 2020
Real Vision
Ash Bennington welcomes Tony Greer back to the Daily Briefing to make sense of price action in equities, bonds, currencies, and commodities.
- Monday’s rout in U.S. stocks saw a pullback from the 3400 level on the S&P; the market is taking a pause here and that is setting the tone for the week.
- There are no major macro tailwinds behind this pullback, but stocks will likely continue to see volatility until the election. The VIX rallied sharply above the 200-day moving average right with that equity move.
- FX volatility is low and there have been no big moves in emerging markets—even for the Turkish lira, which has been coming apart at the seams.
- PayPal’s Bitcoin support is a great way for the cryptocurrency to buy into their distribution network; Bitcoin is finding a seat at the macro table.
- Going into the middle of the week, we’ve got pressure on the markets, some volatility that equity traders have been expecting, and we’re once again seeing that familiar lockdown rotation.
